Dinners Clothing Items

Are you looking for cute new tops that are unique and versatile? Well, look no further than Visions Clothing, a brand created by South Lakes senior Sophia Feldman. Feldman began sewing when she was seven years old after her grandma purchased a sewing machine for her. “Back then, I only made pillows and then stopped for a while. When the pandemic hit I decided to really learn how to sew,” says Sophia. “It was definitely hard to get my name out there when I first began. I started off with custom order corsets”. Feldman continues to describe the acceleration of her journey, adding that the clothing market app Depop “kickstarted everything” as a result of one of her posts reaching the recommended page, and promoting the sale of multiple items “promotion became a lot easier after that” she recalls. Further, she states, “I’ve done an Instagram ad and had a couple of small influencers promote my business as well”.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO