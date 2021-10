Having been featured on the big screen for three decades at this point, Jake Gyllenhaal has consistently proven that he can do anything. Regardless of genre or tone, his performances are always genuine and impressive – even in cases when he’s a part of projects that otherwise underwhelm. He’s not just one of the most reliable leads among actors working today, but the exact kind of performer you want starring in a locked room drama with only one primary character. That’s a theory that’s made absolute fact in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty, as Gyllenhaal successfully delivers a turn so exceptional that it successfully overshadows a somewhat predictable plot.

