The Real Reason Not Everyone Can Donate Bone Marrow

By Jenna Demmer
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago
Donating blood marrow can be a life-saving gift, but those with most cancers and cardiovascular diseases may not be able to help in this way.

healthing.ca

Annual Multiple Myeloma March goes virtual

Every day, nine new Canadians are diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable blood cancer, but Erma Roung is hoping to change that. The Multiple Myeloma March Windsor-Essex County Sunday was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Roung, who lost her husband Ken Roung in 2010...
CANCER
nbcpalmsprings.com

Are You a Match? Here’s Why We Need More Life-Saving Bone Marrow Donors

Thousands of Americans are diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers or blood diseases every year. They depend on life-saving stem cell transplant, more commonly known as bone marrow transplant, but finding a match can be difficult and daunting, and sometimes even heartbreaking, partly because of a lack in donor diversity. Scott...
ADVOCACY
CBS DFW

DKMS - The Fight Against Blood Cancer Through Bone Marrow Transplants

DKMS is an international non-profit organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer. Their mission is to “Delete Blood Cancer” and give as many patients as possible a second chance at life. To help, potential donors can register at DKMS.org. You will get a swab kit in mail. Follow the instructions and send the swab back. You will get called only if you are a match. You can choose to stay out or give someone a gift of life. All expenses are paid by the organization.
ADVOCACY
Newsday

Bethpage 9/11 first responder with cancer needs bone marrow donor

Retired New York City firefighter Brian Kevan was diagnosed with 9/11-related lymphoma in 2019. The Bethpage resident on Wednesday said he is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Potential donors can get swabbed on Oct. 9 at a firehouse in Bethpage. Newsday's Cecilia Dowd reports. Credit: James Carbone; bethematch.org; Photo Credit: Kristin Murphy and Denise Nick.
BETHPAGE, NY
Emporia gazette.com

ESU wraps up bone marrow donor drive

The Emporia State University nursing department has spent the last several days empowering people in the community to be heroes in the fight against blood cancer. The DKMS ESU Bone Marrow Drive concludes Tuesday after collecting sign-ups from dozens of willing donors. “DKMS is a national database whose goal is...
EMPORIA, KS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit family hoping to find bone marrow match for 5-year-old boy

DETROIT – Ryder Washington started kindergarten this year. The 5-year-old loves to dance, practice martial arts and is obsessed with the Statue of Liberty. A few months ago he was diagnosed with a rare disease, which, in most cases, leads to leukemia. The child’s family is hoping someone will be able to help the boy.
ADVOCACY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
