Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Maid’ On Netflix, Where Margaret Qualley Plays A Woman Who Scratches By To Make A Better Life For Her Daughter

“Work,” one of her employers tells Alex, the heroine of Netflix’s fantastic new limited series Maid, “is the one thing you can count on. Everything else is fragile.”. It’s an apt sentiment for both Alex (Margaret Qualley) and Maid itself, a limited series about the value — financial and psychological — of hard work. After Alex leaves an abusive relationship with Sean (Nick Robinson) and finds herself and her daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet), homeless, large swaths of Maid follow her as she cleans houses and fights her way through layers of government red tape just to put food on Maddy’s plate and a roof over their heads. Among the show’s stylistic flourishes is an onscreen tally of how much money she is earning versus what she’s spending, to drive home the maximum effort she puts in for the most modest reward: basic subsistence.

