CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Maid’ On Netflix, Where Margaret Qualley Plays A Woman Who Scratches By To Make A Better Life For Her Daughter

By Joel Keller
Decider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Qualley is one of those actors who has been showing up in high quality projects for the last few years (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, The Leftovers). For the most part, though, despite her fine performances over the years, she still might be more widely known as Andie MacDowell’s daughter than anything else. With Maid, however, that’s about to change. We usually never call a role a “star-making turn,” but Qualley’s performance in Maid is pretty damned close to that. Read on for more.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend Margaret Qualley on FKA twigs’s abuse allegations: ‘It’s important that she knows I believe her’

Maid star Margaret Qualley, who was dating the actor Shia LaBeouf when singer FKA twigs accused him of abuse, is standing in support of the musician.In December last year, FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.Qualley, who is the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell, was dating LaBeouf when the allegations were first made and was pictured with the actor in the days after. However, the pair reportedly split in January.In February, Qualley reshared twigs’s Elle interview, in which she told her story, on her...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Margaret Qualley wanted to show support for FKA Twigs

Margaret Qualley wanted FKA Twigs to know she "believed" her allegations about Shia LaBeouf. Margaret Qualley wanted FKA Twigs to know she "believed" her allegations about Shia LaBeouf. The 26-year-old actress - who briefly dated the 'Transformers' star - previously shared the Elle magazine cover in which the 'cellophane' singer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

There’s No Clean Break From Poverty in ‘Maid’

“Work,” one of her employers tells Alex, the heroine of Netflix’s fantastic new limited series Maid, “is the one thing you can count on. Everything else is fragile.”. It’s an apt sentiment for both Alex (Margaret Qualley) and Maid itself, a limited series about the value — financial and psychological — of hard work. After Alex leaves an abusive relationship with Sean (Nick Robinson) and finds herself and her daughter, Maddy (Rylea Nevaeh Whittet), homeless, large swaths of Maid follow her as she cleans houses and fights her way through layers of government red tape just to put food on Maddy’s plate and a roof over their heads. Among the show’s stylistic flourishes is an onscreen tally of how much money she is earning versus what she’s spending, to drive home the maximum effort she puts in for the most modest reward: basic subsistence.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andie Macdowell
Person
Margaret Qualley
Primetimer

Margaret Qualley Captivates in Netflix's Maid, a Devastating Portrait of Poverty

Netflix’s Maid is not for the faint of heart. Margaret Qualley’s Alex, a single mother who begins housecleaning to make ends meet, spends much of the limited series scrubbing grime off toilets, pulling hair out of drains, and hosing down mold-riddled surfaces, work that leaves her underpaid and over exhausted. If that doesn’t turn your stomach, the rigid bureaucracy she faces will: to receive subsidized daycare, Alex needs to prove she has a job, but in order to get a job, she must first secure childcare for her two-year-old daughter. As she so eloquently puts it, “What kind of fuckery is that?”
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

‘Maid’ on Netflix Review

The word “gritty” is thrown around too much these days. It’s used to describe superhero films shot in shadows, crime dramas with a lot of blood, and even teen dramas overstuffed with sex. Netflix‘s new limited series Maid, however, feels legitimately gritty. It’s full of supercuts of Margaret Qualley‘s titular character Alex scouring the grime out of bathtubs, windexing the smudges off windows, and even puking at the sight of nightmares found in the houses she cleans. The grit is physically there under her fingernails and figuratively filling up every frame.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maid#Alex And#Fosse Verdon#Leftovers
Boston Herald

Andie MacDowell teams up with daughter for ‘Maid’ on Netflix

Casting Andie MacDowell as the mother of Margaret Qualley’s title character in Netflix’s “Maid” only seems like a no-brainer. “Oh God, no. It was her idea,” MacDowell, 63, said matter of factly of Qualley’s influence. “When they were casting, she started thinking and she knows I understand darkness. So she...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The New Yorker

Margaret Qualley Acts Her Age

A few days before appearing at the Met Gala in a Chanel frock of organdy and silk tulle adorned with some ninety-five thousand glass beads, sequins, and crystals, which took a team of master seamstresses thirteen hundred hours to produce, the actress Margaret Qualley hopped off her bike on Baxter Street and strolled into Color Me Mine, a pottery-painting studio, to try her own hand at the decorative arts. She wore a white ball cap, fake pearl earrings, a KN95 mask, and a T-shirt emblazoned with the face of Tony Soprano. At twenty-six, she raised the median age of the establishment’s patrons into the teens.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces Of Billy Milligan’ on Netflix, Where A Criminal’s Crazed Groupthink Contributes To His Defense

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, Netflix’s latest addition to its already towering stack of true crime documentary offerings, is a four-episode look at the arrest of Milligan, a serial rapist in 1977 Ohio, his lengthy examination by mental health professionals, and his eventual criminal defense, which hinged on the basis that he suffered from a mental disorder harboring numerous splintered personalities.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Scenes from a Marriage’

Acting powerhouses Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain question marriage, love, monogamy, and more in HBO’s new limited series Scenes from a Marriage. Based on Ingmar Bergman’s classic Swedish saga (and produced by his son Daniel!), this somewhat-romantic drama is sure to drag your heart over the rocks. The series is a character study on Jonathan and Mira, who seem trapped in this rough part of their marriage. Unable to find joy in one another’s small quirks like they did when they were a younger couple, the pair part ways. Or do they? Isaac and Chastain’s performances are both absolutely devastating. Scenes of Marriage is an earnest and full-throttle look at commitment.
TV SERIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ada Twist, Scientist’ On Netflix, A Series About A Science-Loving Kid From The Obamas And The Creator Of ‘Doc McStuffins’

Anyone who’s seen the book series Ada Twist, Scientist by Andrea Beaty knows that it’s one of the few kids series that totally embraces STEM topics, drawing kids in with how fun they are. Now, Chris Nee, creator of Doc McStuffins, has teamed with the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions to make a TV adaptation of the series.
TV & VIDEOS
wmleader.com

Margaret Qualley Reveals How Mom Andie MacDowell Landed Maid

Netflix’s newest drama is a family affair. Maid stars Margaret Qualley as single mom Alex, who is trying to rebuild her life after escaping an abusive relationship. While the ensemble cast is very impressive—including Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose—there’s one co-star that’s most compelling: Qualley’s actress mother, Andie MacDowell.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
GoldDerby

‘Maid’ reviews: What do critics think of Margaret Qualley in ‘searing’ Netflix limited series?

The limited series “Maid” debuted on Netflix on October 1. The 10-hour drama stars Margaret Qualley as Alex, a mother stuck in the title profession after she leaves her abusive husband. So it’s not exactly an escapist binge, but is it worthy of a watch? It’s adapted from Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, and so far the “Maid” reviews are stellar. As of this writing the series has a MetaCritic score of 84 based on nine reviews counted, all of which are positive, with none classified negative or even mixed. So it’s not surprising that on Rotten Tomatoes, which...
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

Maid (2021) Netflix, Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, trailer, release date

Maid tells the story of Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles poverty, homelessness, and bureaucracy. Startattle.com – Maid | Netflix. This American comedy-drama Netflix miniseries consisting of 10 episodes is created by Molly Smith Metzler. It is inspired by Stephanie Land’s...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who is Danielle, aka Aimee Carrero, from Netflix's Maid?

New limited series Maid has just dropped on Netflix and people are already talking about it being an awards contender this year. Dealing with the sensitive topic of domestic abuse, many viewers are finding the show incredibly poignant and impactful. We introduce you to actor Aimee Carrero who plays Danielle in the new series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy