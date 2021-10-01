CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Timetraveling to St. Louis' ballparks

By Dominic Genetti
theintelligencer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third straight season, the St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the postseason. And this year they went on one of the hottest streaks in history. It certainly adds to the Gateway City being the baseball capitol of the nation, but the Redbirds aren't the only reason St. Louis has a rich baseball history. Baseball has been such a popular sport in St. Louis for nearly two centuries that along the way several teams called the city home, and with multiple teams comes multiple ballyards, grounds, ballparks, and stadiums.

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: 3 things to watch for in 2022

Here are three things that I’ll be interested in seeing unfold for the St. Louis Cardinals next season. The St. Louis Cardinals are rocketing their way toward the wild card spot, and it’s an exciting time to be a Cardinals fan. This season has been a roller coaster, with injuries aplenty and some unexpected breakouts and disappointments along the way.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Jake Beckley
5 On Your Side

What is the longest St. Louis Cardinals winning streak?

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are on a tear with the longest winning streak in 20 years as of Wednesday. The Redbirds rallied Thursday afternoon, with Paul Goldschmidt hitting two long home runs. It ended 8 to 5, Cardinals. He was named the YouTube Player of the Game after YouTube showed the broadcast.
MLB
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to the postseason

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to the postseason, bumping their winning streak to 17 games. It took a 17-game winning streak, the longest in the National League since 1951, for the St. Louis Cardinals to even have a chance to advance to the postseason. On Sept. 7, before the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis#Baseball Games#Baseball Park#Baseball Field#The St Louis Cardinals#Saint Louis University#The Union Association#Federal League Park
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
NFL
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: The Detroit Tigers are becoming a problem

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy