Timetraveling to St. Louis' ballparks

The Chicago White Sox have lost their second straight game to the Detroit Tigers. They have been up and down in the second half of the season but this series has been particularly annoying. They went up 3-0 on Monday night and blew it. On Tuesday, they looked like they were going to explode early but their 2-0 lead melted away as well. They lost 5-3 and are now looking to avoid getting swept on Wednesday.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO