76ers won’t pay $8.25 million owed to Ben Simmons, setting stage for financial showdown
The Ben Simmons saga has taken yet another strange turn. The 76ers don’t intend to pay Simmons the $8.25 million that he was supposed to receive Friday as part of his current contract, according to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Simmons is set to earn $33 million in 2021-22 as part of a five-year, $177.2 million extension that he signed in 2019. He already took home 25 percent of that salary earlier this year, and another 25 percent was due Friday.talesbuzz.com
