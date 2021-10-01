CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

WHITEWATER CLASS II FIFE SECTION OF DEERFIELD

outdoors.org
 4 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. WHITEWATER CLASS II FIFE SECTION OF DEERFIELD Paddle a 5-6 mile section (Fife section) of class II whitewater on the Deerfield River with some instruction. You will need a whitewater boat, paddle, life jacket, helmet, water shoes and appropriate clothing (wetsuit or drysuit). Limit is 8 people. Rental of equipment may be available. We will do some instructional in eddies. This trip will focus on eddy turns, peel outs, ferries and basic paddling strokes. More details: https://docs.google.com/document/d/19swEpvXpFE9nu693vT9_3OV2Ude5NPIBuCf2avLVcYY/edit?usp=sharing.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

White Water Intro

Upper Winnipesaukee River in Tilton/Northfield, NH,. Registration is required for this activity. Offered in conjunction with the NH AMC Paddling Committees Annual Fall Meeting (https://activities.outdoors.org/search/index.cfm/action/details/id/133723), this will be a 1-day "Lite" introduction to Whitewater kayaking for pre-screened, experienced recreational paddlers who want to get a "taste" of the fun of whitewater kayaking before winter sets in. Meet at 8:30am Safety talk Wet exit practice at the put-in. (you will be in the water and it may be cold . . .) Practice basic strokes for an hour on flat water. Quick break, Run the river, learning and practicing river reading, ferries and eddy in-outs Arrive at the meeting site before 2 in plenty of time for the potluck. There are a lot of great practice features on this stretch which gradually builds in intensity to a fun Class 2 rapid between the railroad bridges. The whole run is low consequence, swimmer rescues are usually easy (especially in low water). There's an convenient portage around the Class 2 if someone chooses not to run it.. This will be 1x1 instruction: the number of students will be limited to the number of instructors who volunteer. All students will be provided with an appropriate boat, sprayskirt, paddle, PFD, Helmet and float bags. You may need to pick up the boat and equipment in Chichester, NH, transport it to the event and return it afterwards. The water will be cooling off by then, if you have access to one, a wetsuit may make for a more comfortable experience. Price for the 1-day of instruction (including boat rental) is $50 for AMC members; $75 for non members.
SPORTS
outdoors.org

FALL FOLIAGE COVERED BRIDGE RIDE

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Ride through West Brookfield, New Braintree, Hardwick and Barre at height of fall foliage. Most of the ride is on quiet rural roads - past a covered bridge, farms, rivers and part of the ride is on an unpaved rail trail, but rideable with a road bike. Ride length is 24-27 miles. A reminder this ride has a few long hills, so you and bike should be able to handle that. The ride may be changed from past years and made about 3 miles longer to include Hardwick Center. Any questions, give me a call.
SPORTS
outdoors.org

Westwoods Preserve and Lost Lake, Guilford, (B/3/B/C)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. This 6-6.5 mile hike will focus on trails in the eastern and central sections of the preserve, and will include the trails meandering along the east shore of Lost Lake. The terrain is moderate CT ups and downs but with several brief rocky scrambles on eroded trails especially along the lake, and trails going around and through many of the beautiful rock formations characteristic of this preserve. The pace will be a steady 1.5-2mph, with two short breaks. Poles are recommended. Bring water and snacks. Meet in the parking lot on either side of Dunk Rock Road.No dogs, please. Steady rain cancels. R.S.V.P.'s required by contacting the leader (text or email, no calls please) before 8 am on the hike morning. The group size will be limited ; leader will maintain a wait list.
GUILFORD, CT
outdoors.org

Seven Sisters Hike: Short and Long Options

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike along section 7 of the New England Trail. This is a strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation change that will take us along the popular Seven Sisters, providing nice views of the Connecticut River Valley and surrounding towns. We'll also have a chance to take in the views from the Summit House. Participants will have the option of a one-way hike of approximately 6 miles or a longer, ~12-mile round-trip hike. Additional details, including time and meeting place, will be emailed to those who register.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
outdoors.org

Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Hike--Falmouth

Registration is required for this activity. This pre-registered hike, 4+ miles, 2 hours, with a maximum of 18 participants and 2 leaders is on wooded trails with several modest hills and lovely views. Participants should have sturdy footwear, water, insect repellent, and hiking poles if preferred. Driving directions to the trailhead will be sent to registered participants.
FALMOUTH, MA
paddlingmag.com

Whitewater Kayak Review: Dagger Rewind

The Dagger Rewind’s release back in the fall of 2019 was accompanied by much anticipation and fanfare. Dagger claimed the Axiom replacement to be the new ultimate downriver playboat. They said the Rewind is perfect for paddlers of all abilities and for rivers from class I to V. Terms like “instant classic” were bandied about. That August, the Rewind was declared the best new whitewater boat of the year in Paddling Magazine Industry Awards.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
outdoors.org

Paddle Barnstable Harbor, Wednesday, October 6

Registration is required for this activity. Arrive no later than 10:15 for a 10:30 departure. Bring water and a lunch. PFDs are required by Massachusetts law. We'll launch from Grays Beach, Yarmouth Port, and paddle up Clay's Creek to Bass Creek and then into Barnstable Harbor. If conditions permit we'll cross Barnstable Harbor to have lunch on Sandy Neck and view the cottages and lighthouse. If conditions don't permit crossing Barnstable Harbor we'll explore Hallet's Mill Pond instead. Plan on a 6 to 7 mile trip.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitewater#Ferries#Deerfield#Ii
outdoors.org

Let's Explore - F. Gilbert Hills, Foxboro

Registration is required for this activity. F. Gilbert Hills, AKA "Foxboro State Forest" is a 1000-acre state forest with 23 miles of trails. It includes a section of the Warner Trail. It abuts, and we will probably hike into, additional Foxboro conservation land. We will probably climb to "High Rock", so there will be some elevation gains on this hike. We will avoid the knee deep water flooding some trails from a new beaver dam. (Don't ask how I know it's knee deep. :-) 6-7 miles. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. ? (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
HOBBIES
edglentoday.com

Piar Shoots Seven-Under Par 65, Explorers Set School Record With 306 To Win Class 1A Regional, Litchfield, McGivney Also Qualify For Sectional

WOOD RIVER - Marquette Catholic senior golfer Gracia Piar shot a school-record seven-under-par 65 to win the individual title as the Explorers claimed four of the top five spots in winning the IHSA Class 1A girls golf Civic Memorial regional Thursday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. Marquette's...
LITCHFIELD, IL
outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
outdoors.org

Phase 2 of the Lion's Head Trail improvements

Meet 9am at the hiker parking area by Rte 7 and Bulls Bridge Road, Kent CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Install cedar steps on the Lion's Head Trail. Meet 9am at the hiker parking area by Rte 7 and Bulls Bridge Road, Kent to help load up the logs that will be used for the project. Please bring plenty of water, lunch/snacks, mask, and work gloves. Tools will be provided and no prior experience required. PLEASE NOTE ACTION REQUIRED: Federal agency land management partners enable volunteer service on the A.T. and extend certain protections to volunteers under National Parks Service "Volunteers in Parks" program. If you haven't already signed the required form, you MUST do so prior to participation in this activity. That form may be found at this link: https://www.tfaforms.com/4840969.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Cancelled & rescheduled for Oct. 12 : 22 annual Tuesday Hikers Anniversary Hike

Chesterfield Gorge Picnic/Parking Area, River Rd. Chesterfield MAGPS Coordinates 42.393, -72.880,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. The 22nd annual Anniversary Hike will take place at Chesterfield Gorge on October 5, 2021. This show and...
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mason's Mill Park, Pennypack Environmental Trust 7- 9 plus miles (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
nsarrow.com

Heights spikers have up and down day at Deerfield

It wasn’t the outcome they were hoping for. But Wisconsin Heights’ girls volleyball team made the best of it. The Vanguards lost their first two matches at the Deerfield Invite last Saturday and fell into the Silver Bracket. Heights responded with three straight wins, though, to capture the Silver Bracket title.
VOLLEYBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy