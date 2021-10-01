CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapack Hike #1

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.

outdoors.org

Centennial Hike at Arcadia

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett Chapter for a 5 mile hike through Arcadia Management area as part our 100th anniversary party which occurs right after the hike on nearby Browning Mill Pond. Hikers must have recently hiked at least 5 miles over varied terrain and be able to maintain a moderate pace. Hikers much wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread and bring 1 liter of water and snacks. Because it is hunting season please bring a ablaze orange hunting vest (cheap and available at most walmarts). Bug spray is recommended. Make sure to also register for the Centennial Gathering after the hike here using the link below. The event is a great opportunity to catch up with fellow nature lovers. https://activities.outdoors.org/search/index.cfm/action/details/id/133758 PLEASE NOTE - The bridge is out on Arcadia Rd at Browning Mill Picnic Area. Cars from the north can park on the road. Cars from the south can park in the lot by the bridge, across the street by the field, or at the Pond's official parking lot and walk across the bridge or follow the yellow trail through the woods to the picnic pavilion!
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Beginner Hike - Borderland State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. (best time to call: before 9pm) Overview: Enjoy an easy 3 + mile hike on wide flat trails around Leach Pond in Borderland State Park. The hike will be approximately 2 hours long depending on the pace of the group. This is a leisurely hike where we can observe nature and talk with other hikers. You must have walked a comparable distance in the recent past. Sturdy hiking shoes are required. Bring at least a liter of water and a snack. Insect repellent is recommended. The meeting location will be shared at registration.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Fall Foliage Waterfall Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on this photographic journey staying one night, Sunday, at Zealand Falls Hut followed by a hike past four distinctly different cascades on Monday in New Hampshire's Fall Foliage season. Our hike out will be 11 miles so participants must have recent experience hiking similar distances over uneven trail. Sunday we will hike 2.7 miles to Zealand Falls Hut. Zealand Falls Hut provides rustic bunk room accommodations. No pillows or blankets will be provided this year due to Covid precautions. Participants must bring their own sleeping bag, lunch, and snacks. Dinner and Breakfast are included, prepared by the hut "Croo". The hut is not heated and has cold running water and composting toilets. We can do an optional 1.3 mile hike up to Zeacliff that afternoon. Monday we will hike 11 miles out via the Ethan Pond trail stopping at Thoreau Falls, Ripley Falls, and Aresthusa Falls. We would like to be able to enjoy this beautiful hike with some opportunity to take photographs so please plan to spend the entire day Monday. Bring lunch and snacks. Covid policy per AMC policy. If you have any cold or Covid symptoms please refrain from coming. See refund policy. In addition to a sleeping bag bring rain gear- tops and bottoms, synthetic warmth layer: fleece or puffy, long underwear, 2 pairs of socks, warm hat, gloves/mittens ie clothing for the weather. two lunches, snacks, waterproof hiking shoes/boots, toiletries, camaraderie and your sense of humor.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
LIFESTYLE
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
The Valley Reporter

Through hiking the Long Trail

On a recent day in front of Three Mountain Café in Waitsfield, two Long Trail through-hikers who called themselves “Rowlings” and “Point Four” lay hiking backpacks on the curb as they opened packages of food and supplies they’d mailed to themselves. They were eating granola bars and taking a much-needed break from hiking the 272-mile Long Trail that winds through the Green Mountains. They’d hiked from the Massachusetts border and were heading for Canada.
WAITSFIELD, VT
outdoors.org

Hiking the NH48? - Mts Adams and Madison

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a challenging hike to two of the northeast's highest peaks, Mt Adams (5799') and Mt Madison (5366') in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The vistas from the northern Presidentials are breathtaking and will include an awesome perspective of Mt Washington and views into the incredible ravines, ridges and cirques that give this part of the Presidential Range its ruggedly spectacular character. The incredible 360 degree horizon to horizon views are broken only by Mt Washington itself. This is a strenuous hike and open only to experienced hikers who have already summitted at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers. The hike will include many very steep sections and scrambles. We will ascend via Airline, summit Mt Adams, then follow Gulfside to Madison Spring Hut for a brief stop before heading to Mt Madison and descend down Valley Way back to Appalachia. The hike will be approx. 10 miles and will have a hefty 5050' of total elevation gain across both summits. Much of this hike will be above treeline in the barren alpine zone of the northern Presidentials. Due to the very difficult conditions of this hike, you must have previously completed at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers, some of which must include a similar degree of difficulty. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (ranging from 1.25 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date.
LIFESTYLE
mywebermedia.com

Hiking heroes

Due to a COVID-related lay off, I can once again call myself a college student. I had online classes during the summer and had felt disconnected with the world in general. As fall semester began, the Weber State Ogden campus came alive with students and activity. While walking on campus...
OGDEN, UT
thegazette.com

Hiking Lake Macbride

With a variety of trails classified from easy to moderate, including one that connects trail surfaces to the city streets of Solon, Lake Macbride contains trails for hikers at every level. Planning and Preparation. Before setting foot on a trailhead, planning ahead is one of the most important steps you...
SOLON, IA
outdoors.org

Seven Sisters Hike: Short and Long Options

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike along section 7 of the New England Trail. This is a strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation change that will take us along the popular Seven Sisters, providing nice views of the Connecticut River Valley and surrounding towns. We'll also have a chance to take in the views from the Summit House. Participants will have the option of a one-way hike of approximately 6 miles or a longer, ~12-mile round-trip hike. Additional details, including time and meeting place, will be emailed to those who register.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Squam Lake Fall Foliage Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 12-15 mile paddle on beautiful Squam Lake will leave from the Squam Lakes Association, cross the lake to Sandwich Beach for lunch, and return along a somewhat different route. This paddle is for strong paddlers who can keep a 3 knot pace throughout the trip. Squam Lake was featured in the movie On Golden Pond and is one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s/30s Mt. Tom second breakfast hike

Registration is required for this activity. First breakfast is always good, but second breakfast is even better. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike on the Mt. Tom trail in Arcadia for a mid morning breakfast. We will start at the Arcadia check station and hike to one of the ridge lines on the trail to eat. The Mt. Tom trail offers hikers a very nice range of different terrain, from rocky to soft ground, with some really great views along the ridge line. There will be moderate elevation gain. After a mid morning breakfast, we'll continue on the Mt. Tom trail across 165 before looping back around to the parking lot. Total distance is between 4 - 4.5 miles. Participants must bring: Orange vest (it's hunting season) packed breakfast 1 liter of water thermos of your favorite hot (or cold) morning beverage bugspray Limited to 8 hikers.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Welcoming the Fall in Harriman State Park (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Autumn is a great time to visit Harriman! This is an approximately 8 mile hike (this includes the flat walk on a road to and from the trailhead) to Parker Cabin Mountain and a stop at Lake Skenonto. We'll hike at moderate pace but there are elevation gains and losses and this is not a beginner hike. You must come prepared with hiking boots, 2 liters of water and food. You must be able to hike with a day back for 5-6 hours at a time. Note: As this hike starts at the Tuxedo Station, it is accessible by public transportation from NYC and our start time assumes some folks will be arriving by train. Registration on Meetup is required. Please click on link above. Please note that there is a participant limit and a wait list. If you cannot attend after registering, please take yourself off the list so that someone from the wait list can attend. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
outdoors.org

Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Mt Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early fall hike to the 4000 ft Mt Waumbek to experience colorful foliage. We should also be treated to great views of the Presidential Range from not one but the two peaks of Mt Starr King and then Waumbek. This hike is a good warm up for folks starting their quest of the 4000's as well as experienced hikers tuning up for hikes later in the month. We will hike approximately seven miles with an elevation gain of 2700 feet at a pace around 1.5 miles per hour. The hike is considered moderate and hikers should have recent experience in the past 4 months of hiking 3000-4000 feet peaks with distances at least 6 miles. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. All participants should have the appropriate footwear and equipment and will be responsible for carrying the 10 essentials. We will hike as a group and start and finish the hike together, making regular stops for rest and hydration/nutrition, a lunch break and stops to take in the views and foliage.
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

The Case for Section Hiking

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. I began thru-hiking the Appalachian Trail while running away from a white collar lifestyle. Dreams of freedom spit me out of the purchasing department of a plastics company into the wilderness, where I hoped to re-write my future. And it worked: After a few weeks of hiking, I no longer woke up in a sweat, having imagined a multi-million dollar purchase order gone wrong. I cried, ate, and walked my way through the AT, watching my slow progression on the 2,200-mile footpath. Eventually, I made it to Katahdin, knowing that my life had transformed forever.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Let's Explore - F. Gilbert Hills, Foxboro

Registration is required for this activity. F. Gilbert Hills, AKA "Foxboro State Forest" is a 1000-acre state forest with 23 miles of trails. It includes a section of the Warner Trail. It abuts, and we will probably hike into, additional Foxboro conservation land. We will probably climb to "High Rock", so there will be some elevation gains on this hike. We will avoid the knee deep water flooding some trails from a new beaver dam. (Don't ask how I know it's knee deep. :-) 6-7 miles. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. ? (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike at Lynn Woods Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Lynn Woods Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 3 to 4 hours, and about 4.5 to 5.5 miles. Featuring moderately hilly terrain, rocky overlooks, wetland board-walks, and lakeside views. One of the most underrated local conservation areas. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Sunday Hike in the Catskill Park (NY) (Moderate to Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy a great day hike in the Catskill Park as the days grow cooler and the leaves start to change color. Actual hike itinerary TBD, but expect about 8 to 10 miles round-trip with 1500 to 2000 feet of elevation gain. Moderate pace but some fairly steep inclines, narrow trails, etc. A moderate bushwhack can be arranged if participants want a bigger challenge. No public transportation. Ride shares can be arranged between participants. Limited to 4 experienced participants (this is most definitely *not* a beginner-friendly hike). Registration required. Must sign AMC waiver and COVID safety agreements. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
LIFESTYLE

