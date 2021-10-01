CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squam Lake Fall Foliage Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 12-15 mile paddle on beautiful Squam Lake will leave from the Squam Lakes Association, cross the lake to Sandwich Beach for lunch, and return along a somewhat different route. This paddle is for strong paddlers who can keep a 3 knot pace throughout the trip. Squam Lake was featured in the movie On Golden Pond and is one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.

