Hiking the NH48? - Mts Adams and Madison
Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a challenging hike to two of the northeast's highest peaks, Mt Adams (5799') and Mt Madison (5366') in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The vistas from the northern Presidentials are breathtaking and will include an awesome perspective of Mt Washington and views into the incredible ravines, ridges and cirques that give this part of the Presidential Range its ruggedly spectacular character. The incredible 360 degree horizon to horizon views are broken only by Mt Washington itself. This is a strenuous hike and open only to experienced hikers who have already summitted at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers. The hike will include many very steep sections and scrambles. We will ascend via Airline, summit Mt Adams, then follow Gulfside to Madison Spring Hut for a brief stop before heading to Mt Madison and descend down Valley Way back to Appalachia. The hike will be approx. 10 miles and will have a hefty 5050' of total elevation gain across both summits. Much of this hike will be above treeline in the barren alpine zone of the northern Presidentials. Due to the very difficult conditions of this hike, you must have previously completed at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers, some of which must include a similar degree of difficulty. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (ranging from 1.25 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date.activities.outdoors.org
Comments / 0