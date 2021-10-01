CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiking the NH48? - Mts Adams and Madison

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for a challenging hike to two of the northeast's highest peaks, Mt Adams (5799') and Mt Madison (5366') in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains. The vistas from the northern Presidentials are breathtaking and will include an awesome perspective of Mt Washington and views into the incredible ravines, ridges and cirques that give this part of the Presidential Range its ruggedly spectacular character. The incredible 360 degree horizon to horizon views are broken only by Mt Washington itself. This is a strenuous hike and open only to experienced hikers who have already summitted at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers. The hike will include many very steep sections and scrambles. We will ascend via Airline, summit Mt Adams, then follow Gulfside to Madison Spring Hut for a brief stop before heading to Mt Madison and descend down Valley Way back to Appalachia. The hike will be approx. 10 miles and will have a hefty 5050' of total elevation gain across both summits. Much of this hike will be above treeline in the barren alpine zone of the northern Presidentials. Due to the very difficult conditions of this hike, you must have previously completed at least 18 of New Hampshire's 4000 footers, some of which must include a similar degree of difficulty. Participants will be asked about past hiking experience before acceptance. Our group will hike at a moderate pace (ranging from 1.25 - 2 mph) and will be adjusted if needed to keep the group together. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time) via email approximately 2 weeks before the hike date.

outdoors.org

Lodge to Hut Adventure: Madison

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this Lodge to Hut hike to Madison Spring Hut during fall foliage season in the White Mountains. We'll begin with dinner and an introductory meeting at AMC's Joe Dodge Lodge. We prepare for our backcountry adventure by focusing on the appropriate gear needed for our trip as well as a review of our itinerary. The next morning, after a hearty breakfast we'll pack into an AMC van for transport to the Appalachia Trail head. AMC Guides will choose the route based on the weather condition that day. The views from Madison Spring Hut and its closest peaks are amazing. The hut sits above the treeline at the northern end of the Presidential Range and overlooks the sheer walls of Madison Gulf. AMC's first high mountain hut built in 1888, Madison Spring Hut has been newly rebuilt and greets hikers with wide, open views. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at the Madison Spring Hut. The next morning we'll hike back down to the valley and back to the Lodge. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure!
outdoors.org

Wapack Hike #1

Registration is required for this activity. This is the first of 2 hikes that will take us end to end on the Wapack trail in southern NH. This hike is a beautiful Ridgeline walk from Watatic in Massachusetts to Temple Road in Sharon NH. On the hike we will cover approximately 10 miles with 2,000' of elevation gain. Pace will be a moderate 1.5 to 2.0 mph with regular stops along the way. Participants must be fit, & experience hikers. This hike involves shuttling cars. We will follow CDC Corvid protocol. The second hike in the series is scheduled for Saturday, October 16th.
outdoors.org

Squam Lake Fall Foliage Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). This 12-15 mile paddle on beautiful Squam Lake will leave from the Squam Lakes Association, cross the lake to Sandwich Beach for lunch, and return along a somewhat different route. This paddle is for strong paddlers who can keep a 3 knot pace throughout the trip. Squam Lake was featured in the movie On Golden Pond and is one of the most beautiful lakes in the U.S.
outdoors.org

Mt Garfield fall hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on an early fall 10 mile hike to the summit of Mt Garfield via the Garfield trail. The trail gradually inclines to the base of the summit. The final 0.2 miles requires a steep rock scramble and boulder hop to the base of the remains of the summit tower. The open summit provides some great views of Franconia notch. This is considered a strenuous hike based on distance and elevation gain. Only hikers with recent (past 3 months) NH 4K experience will be considered for this hike. Our pace will be slow to moderate, about 1.5 mph. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. the trip will be limited to six participants and the two leaders. Please register with trip leaders below. We will follow any COVID-19 requirements consistent with state/local guidelies. Participants will receive additional detailed information (including meeting location and time)via email approximately 1 week before the hike date.
outdoors.org

Seven Sisters Hike: Short and Long Options

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike along section 7 of the New England Trail. This is a strenuous hike with approximately 2000 feet of elevation change that will take us along the popular Seven Sisters, providing nice views of the Connecticut River Valley and surrounding towns. We'll also have a chance to take in the views from the Summit House. Participants will have the option of a one-way hike of approximately 6 miles or a longer, ~12-mile round-trip hike. Additional details, including time and meeting place, will be emailed to those who register.
outdoors.org

Two Nights at Zealand Falls Hut with Forty Plus

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for two nights at Zealand Falls Hut from Friday October 1st through Sunday October 3rd, 2021. At an elevation of 2,700 feet, Zealand Falls is an easy 2.8-mile hike from the trailhead, and is a great first-time backcountry overnight spot. We will plan hikes of moderate difficulty from the hut, based upon weather and our group's experience and inclination. Zeacliff lookout is a one-mile hike from the hut, and offers beautiful views during Fall foliage season. We may continue hiking from there, towards some of the more challenging and awe-inspiring sections of the Eastern Pemigewasset Wilderness. Bunks will be reserved until August 17th. Please register and book by then. Booking information will be provided once you are accepted on the trip. The cost of this trip will be $262.00 for AMC members, $316.00 for non-members.
outdoors.org

Retrace the steps of one of the very first NH Chapter Trips to mt Uncanoonuc South Peak

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). History hike to MT Uncanoonuc South Peak in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the NH chapter. We will retrace the steps of one of the very first trips of the NH chapter taking an old and easy route to the summit, we will pass through the woods were the old ski runs used to be. We will look at the site of the old summit house and how the summit has changed over the last 100 hundred years. Easy pace, moderate terrain , total distance about 5 miles.
outdoors.org

20s/30s Mt. Tom second breakfast hike

Registration is required for this activity. First breakfast is always good, but second breakfast is even better. Join the Narragansett young members on a hike on the Mt. Tom trail in Arcadia for a mid morning breakfast. We will start at the Arcadia check station and hike to one of the ridge lines on the trail to eat. The Mt. Tom trail offers hikers a very nice range of different terrain, from rocky to soft ground, with some really great views along the ridge line. There will be moderate elevation gain. After a mid morning breakfast, we'll continue on the Mt. Tom trail across 165 before looping back around to the parking lot. Total distance is between 4 - 4.5 miles. Participants must bring: Orange vest (it's hunting season) packed breakfast 1 liter of water thermos of your favorite hot (or cold) morning beverage bugspray Limited to 8 hikers.
outdoors.org

Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Time to catch some early fall color. The hike begins at 930 AM at the Lake TIorati parking area Old rating is 3C8; new one is vigorous. Approx. 8 miles at a generally brisk pace, and with varying degrees of hilliness. Route determined by who and how many sign up. Bring boots, lunch, water and yes - bug spray NO DOGS. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

Sunday Hike in the Catskill Park (NY) (Moderate to Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Enjoy a great day hike in the Catskill Park as the days grow cooler and the leaves start to change color. Actual hike itinerary TBD, but expect about 8 to 10 miles round-trip with 1500 to 2000 feet of elevation gain. Moderate pace but some fairly steep inclines, narrow trails, etc. A moderate bushwhack can be arranged if participants want a bigger challenge. No public transportation. Ride shares can be arranged between participants. Limited to 4 experienced participants (this is most definitely *not* a beginner-friendly hike). Registration required. Must sign AMC waiver and COVID safety agreements. COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
outdoors.org

French Creek Sunday Morning Hike (vigorous)

French Creek State Park Playground (800 feet SW of French Creek Hopewell Lake boat ramp),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Please note:. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18...
outdoors.org

20s and 30s Mt. Roberts Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the Boston Chapter 20s and 30s for a fall hike to Mt. Roberts, a peak in the lakes region in NH with expansive views. The hike is 5.2 miles round trip with ~1400 ft of elevation. This is a half day hike at a moderate pace. This hike is appropriate for beginners or more advanced hikers who haven't had an opportunity to hike in recent months, or anyone working on their 52WAV list, or who wants to enjoy a relaxed day outdoors with a like-minded group. All participants and leaders are required to bring masks for emergency purposes. We do not anticipate needing to wear masks while hiking.
outdoors.org

Mt Waumbek

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early fall hike to the 4000 ft Mt Waumbek to experience colorful foliage. We should also be treated to great views of the Presidential Range from not one but the two peaks of Mt Starr King and then Waumbek. This hike is a good warm up for folks starting their quest of the 4000's as well as experienced hikers tuning up for hikes later in the month. We will hike approximately seven miles with an elevation gain of 2700 feet at a pace around 1.5 miles per hour. The hike is considered moderate and hikers should have recent experience in the past 4 months of hiking 3000-4000 feet peaks with distances at least 6 miles. This is a group hike; we will only go as fast as the slowest hiker. All participants should have the appropriate footwear and equipment and will be responsible for carrying the 10 essentials. We will hike as a group and start and finish the hike together, making regular stops for rest and hydration/nutrition, a lunch break and stops to take in the views and foliage.
outdoors.org

DV Chapter Mid-Week Getaway at Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Enjoy the Foliage on Two 52 With a View Peaks - Mt. Meader and West Royce Mountain

Registration is required for this activity. Come Enjoy the Foliage on Two 52 With a View Peaks - Mt. Meader and West Royce Mountain Join us for a beautiful and challenging out and back hike to 3210 ft West Royce Mountain and to 2782 ft Mt. Meader. We plan to hike 12 miles with over 3,000 ft of elevation gain at a moderate pace . We will hike on logging roads, pass by a cascade, traverse a ridge, travel through mud and mossy forest, rock-hop water crossings, climb some steeps, meander over ledges along the ridge, and enjoy the fall foliage all along the way. We should be rewarded with breathtaking views of the Carter-Moriah Range. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Leaders and participants must bring masks on the trip for emergency purposes. Full gear list: https://hb.amcboston.org/images/docs/Gear_lists/Spring_Dayhike_gear_list.pdf Headlamps with extra batteries are required for this trip. Poles are useful. We will not require the use of face masks on this trip, following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, but everyone should bring a mask in case social distancing isn't possible or someone on the trip exhibits symptoms. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
outdoors.org

Bulls Island - White Oak Trail - Lockatong Creek Hike

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Let's Explore - F. Gilbert Hills, Foxboro

Registration is required for this activity. F. Gilbert Hills, AKA "Foxboro State Forest" is a 1000-acre state forest with 23 miles of trails. It includes a section of the Warner Trail. It abuts, and we will probably hike into, additional Foxboro conservation land. We will probably climb to "High Rock", so there will be some elevation gains on this hike. We will avoid the knee deep water flooding some trails from a new beaver dam. (Don't ask how I know it's knee deep. :-) 6-7 miles. Group limited to 10. A note about these walks. These hikes should be considered 'exploratory.' I will have done some research, but may not have had the opportunity to have hiked the exact route we will take. So… things occasionally might not always go perfectly. We might find some wet areas, or less than ideal trail conditions. But we will try to make the best of things and have fun. And we will all learn. If this sounds interesting… Come on along! I have never gotten lost and not made it out of the woods and back to the car… yet. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. As a former SEM Chapter Education Chair, I love helping other hikers become Leaders. ? (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more hikes too. A win-win-win. I get help, you get trained, and the other hikers get more hikes!) Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
Only In Rhode Island

The Rome Point Trail In Rhode Island Takes You From The Woods To The Water And Back

If you’re lucky enough to live in or be planning a visit to Rhode Island, you have to know how many amazing hiking trails there are to offer. For such a small state, it is truly shocking to learn that there are over 100 unique trails to explore all across little Rhodey. With terrain of […] The post The Rome Point Trail In Rhode Island Takes You From The Woods To The Water And Back appeared first on Only In Your State.
okmag.com

Hiking Highlights

Oklahoma is no stranger to natural beauty. From the Salt Plains to the Ouachita Mountains and the Tallgrass Prairie, these stunning destinations eagerly await a visit. Hiking any trail for the first time can be daunting, but the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department can help you prepare. “We have so...
