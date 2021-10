It’s hard sometimes to imagine how some politicians look themselves in the mirror: Last week Mayor Bill de Blasio touted his administration’s “progress” in reducing shootings. Never mind the continual horror stories, like the gunfire that left two 16-year-olds, Jaden Turnage and Cahlil Pennington, dead in separate incidents this week. Or the fatal stabbing this month of a 17-year-old, allegedly by a 15-year-old who’d been freed despite a gun charge.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO