It wasn't long after the release of Black Widow in theaters and on Disney+ that actress Scarlett Johansson took her disagreement with The Walt Disney Company to court, suing the distributor of Marvel Studios' Phase Four feature film for breach of contract and eager to recover her owed payments. In the time since then fellow Marvel actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, and even Jamie Lee Curtis for good measure, have sounded off on the issue. Now one of Johansson's co-stars from Black Widow has spoken up about it with O-T Fagbenle bringing it all back to Earth for some fresh perspective.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO