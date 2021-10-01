CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bow Wow Says He Doesn’t Hear ‘Wedding Bells’ For His Ex Joie Chavis & Diddy — Watch

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago

Bow Wow was asked about his ex Joie Chavis’ relationship with Diddy, and the rapper made it clear that he doesn’t think this new couple will last.

Bow Wow, 34, doesn’t have much faith in the future of his ex-girlfriend Joie Chavis‘ romance with Diddy, 51. “I don’t think it’ll get that far,” Bow Wow told TMZ at LAX Airport on Thursday (Sept. 30) when asked about the new couple. Bow Wow, who shares a daughter, 10-year-old Shai Moss, with Joie, cited his years of experience being friends with Diddy as why the fellow rapper and his ex won’t end up together.

“Only because when you’ve know somebody since 13 years old… we’ve kicked it, we’ve partied with girls and we’ve had pool parties, so we know how we move when it comes to the ladies,” Bow Wow said of Diddy. “It ain’t gonna be no wedding bells and chapels and no sh*t like that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=159vsI_0cEQXqTs00
Bow Wow at the ‘Bridezillas’ premiere in New York on Feb. 22, 2018 (Photo: Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock)

The “Let Me Hold You” rapper also described his relationships with both Joie and Diddy as “cool.” He told TMZ, “Even with my daughter, that’s my least concern. My baby moms, we cool. Me and dude, we cool. Everybody’s grown and everybody can do what they wanna do.” As Bow Wow walked away from the reporters, he was asked if he feels “intimidated” that Diddy may be around his daughter. “Life’s too short. Life is meant to be lived, so you can’t really stress on the things that you can’t control,” the star responded. “That’s how I move.”

Bow Wow first spoke about Joie and Diddy’s relationship a few days prior to getting stopped by TMZ during an interview with the WGCI Morning Show. In that chat, Bow Wow revealed he had a phone call conversation with Diddy about him dating Joie that lasted over an hour. “I wanted to kill him,” Bow Wow joked about first learning of the relationship, before adding, “it’s still a line of respect, so that’s something we spoke about in private. I heard his peace, I heard her peace, they heard mine. And we just gonna leave it at that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aVaZ_0cEQXqTs00
Joie Chavis and Diddy on a yacht in Italy on September 10, 2021 (Photo: Cobra Team / BACKGRID)

Joie and Diddy first sparked romance rumors when they were

on a yacht on the waters of Capri, Italy in early September. A few days later, the pair was photographed aboard a different luxurious yacht in Italy. They appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfit, and afterwards the two reportedly headed off to lunch together.

In addition to daughter Shai, Joie is a mom to son Hendrix Wilburn, 2, with ex Future. Before she started dating Diddy, Joie was romantically linked to Abou “Bu” Thiam, who is musician Akon‘s brother.

Comments / 2

Related
thefocus.news

Who is Joie Chavis? Age and net worth of Bow Wow's baby mama

P Diddy’s latest leading lady is reportedly Joie Chavis, who has previously been in relationships with two other rappers. Here’s everything we know about her, including her age and career. P Diddy spotted with Joie Chavis. In early September, fans were shocked to see rapper P Diddy with Joie Chavis...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Diddy Spotted Kissing Joie Chavis in Italy

Looks like Diddy may have a new woman in his life. The 51-year-old mogul was snapped kissing and cuddling with model Joie Chavis on his mega yacht in Capri, Italy. In the photos, Diddy, who currently goes by Sean "Love" Combs, locks lips with the 32-year-old model, who's clad in a bikini. The two appear close, as they hugged and showed plenty of PDA. Diddy has been in Italy since last month, supporting his 14-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie, as they walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana.
CELEBRITIES
St. Louis American

Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis

Since his breakup with Cassie in 2018, he’s been linked to Yung Miami, Tina Louise, and Lori Harvey. In lieu of his annual Labor Day weekend white party, he cozied up on a yacht in Capri with model Joie Chavis. Prior to his PDA session with Chavis, he watched his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bow Wow
Person
Akon
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Diddy Posts A Sexy Photo Of Joie Chavis & Sends A Special Message!

The Ciroc mogul shared a beautiful picture of Joie Chavis to his Instagram story. Diddy wished her a happy birthday and, in the message, said, “happy birthday Queen.”. Take a look at a screen-grab captured by the It’s On-Site blog:. Earlier this week, Bow Wow opened up about giving Diddy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bells#Wedding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Bossip

Joie Chavis Claps Her Birthday Cakes At ‘Club Love’ Soiree Hosted By Boo-Daddy Diddy As Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Their Hook-Up

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a "Club Love" celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete "Club Love" experience with Diddy's signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow "Aint Trippin" Over Other Rappers Dating His Exes

After teasing Angela Simmons on Twitter, Bow Wow shut down any gossip about his exes moving on. The rapper has been preparing for the launch of the second installment of the Millennium Tour that is all set to hit the road on October 1. Bow is sharing his headline space with collaborator Omarion, and they will grace stages from coast to coast with artists like Ashanti, Soulja Boy, the Yin Yang Twins, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

DMX’s Fiancée Shares Heartbreaking Message That His Son ‘Wants To Be With Daddy In Heaven’

The death of popular rapper DMX is still stirring his legions of fans, but his 5-year-old son is still struggling with his father’s absence. According to DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, their 5-year-old son, Exodus, struggles with his father’s death. Last Friday, Lindstrom shared that their son wishes he could be with his father on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
1051thebounce.com

Ray J Goes Ghost On IG, Says He’s ‘Separated & Single’

Ray J left his fans a very interesting message when he wiped his Instagram clean Tuesday addressing his new relationship status as “separated & single” written in his bio. The bio which has been changed back to only display a link to an app began to turn heads Tuesday as to what’s up with Ray J and Princess Love’s relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy