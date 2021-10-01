CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ex-Paramount Exec Jared Sleisenger Joins CrossCheck Studios As Head Of Television – Talesbuzz

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Former Paramount exec Jared Sleisenger has joined emerging production company CrossCheck Studios as its head of television. CrossCheck, which focuses on Gen Z content creators from various sectors, is a joint venture with Unrealistic Ideas, a production company founded by Mark Wahlberg, Archie Gips and Stephen Levenson. Entrepreneur and social media influencer Josh Richards runs CrossCheck, and Michael Gruen and Chris Sawtelle are its co-presidents.

The Hollywood Reporter

RuPaul Inks Scripted TV Deal With Sony

RuPaul is diving head first into the scripted TV arena. The Drag Race mastermind has signed a first-look scripted TV deal with Sony Pictures TV and launched a production company, RuCo, tapping former State Street Pictures exec Jay Marcus to serve as head of film and TV. Under the new pact, RuCo will focus on queer, character-driven dramas, comedies and animated shows that feature RuPaul’s brand of positivity, empowerment, humor and music. “Not only I am thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hulu President Kelly Campbell Exits for NBCUniversal Role

Hulu’s Kelly Campbell has left the company after less than two years as president of the streaming service and is in negotiations for a position at NBCUniversal, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. In a memo sent to staff on Monday, Rebecca Campbell, Disney’s chairman of international operations and direct-to-consumer (and no relation to Kelly Campbell), said the Hulu president has left the company “effective immediately.” In the interim, Kelly Campbell’s direct reports — Scott Donaton, Reagan Feeney, Karin Gilford, Brian Henderson and Annie Luo — will report to Rebecca Campbell. “Hulu remains an important part of our direct-to-consumer strategy, and I look forward...
BUSINESS
Skyler Gisondo, Jaboukie Young-White & More Join Amazon Series – Talesbuzz

Amazon has unveiled the cast for its upcoming adult animated comedy series Fairfax, setting Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Peter S. Kim (Housebroken) and Jaboukie Young-White (The Daily Show) as the main voice cast. The comedy, which received a two-season order from the streaming service, comes from Matt Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, Serious Business, Titmouse and Amazon Studios.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Paramount Staffers Reeling Due to Ongoing Studio Shakeup: 'The Lack of Communication Is Shocking'  

A “game of chicken” is commonly known as a conflict between two parties where neither wants to yield, but both are hoping to avoid embarrassment and failure. That seems to be the pervading psychological dynamic right now at Paramount Pictures, as it continues to topple its legacy leadership structure in favor of a streaming-first future under new studio chief Brian Robbins.
MOVIES
Person
Josh Richards
Person
Mark Wahlberg
The Endgame’ Co-Creator Jake Coburn Inks First-Look Deal With Universal Television – Talesbuzz

Writer-producer Jake Coburn has signed a first-look deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, to develop and produce projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. The pact expands Coburn’s relationship with the studio behind The Endgame, the heist drama co-created and executive produced by Coburn which received a series order at NBC earlier this week.
TV & VIDEOS
New Line Founder Bob Shaye Invests In Digital Studio Brat TV, Maker Of Young-Skewing Hits Like ‘Chicken Girls’ – Talesbuzz

Terms were not disclosed. Brat, which was founded in 2017, says it tripled its revenue to $15 million in 2020 and projects reaching $35 million in 2021. Its YouTube channel has more than 5 million subscribers and draws advertisers like General Mills and Mars-Wrigley. The company also has launched free, ad-supported streaming channels on Roku, Samsung and NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Brat also has a significant presence on social media, with a production partnership with Instagram and Past Your Bedtime, a news show it makes for Snapchat that aims at Gen Z viewers.
TV & VIDEOS
#Television#Crosscheck Studios#Unrealistic Ideas#American Gigolo#Showtime#The Gersh Agency#Icm Partners
Shiva Negar & Jay Mohr Join Fox Drama Series – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Shiva Negar and Jay Mohr have been tapped for recurring roles on The Cleaning Lady, Fox’s adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Elodie Yung, from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Ex-Pilgrim Media exec Johnny Gould launches prodco backed by 3BMG

Veteran factual producer Johnny Gould, previously chief creative officer at Lionsgate-owned Pilgrim Media Group, has launched his own shingle as a joint venture backed by 3 Ball Entertainment subsidiary 3BMG. LA-based Superluna Studios currently has more than 20 projects in active development across docuseries, history, competition and lifestyle. Gould, a...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Guru Studios taps former Boat Rocker, Blue Ant exec Mahabal for finance role

Canada’s Guru Studio has appointed former Boat Rocker and Blue Ant Media executive Dattaguru Mahabal as its VP of finance. Mahabal brings more than 20 years’ finance and strategy leadership experience to the Toronto-based children’s content producer. Reporting to president and executive creative director Frank Falcone, Mahabal will lead the...
BUSINESS
‘Rugrats’ Revival Renewed For Season 2 At Paramount+ – Talesbuzz

The Rugrats are back for more as Paramount+ renews the revival of the classic Nickelodeon series for season 2. The revival, which follows the titular tots and their imaginative shenanigans, features original cast members E.G. Daily, Nancy Cartwright, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer and Kath Soucie as Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil and Lil, respectively. The voice cast also touts Nicole Byer, Tony Hale, Natalie Morales, Ashley Rae Spillers, Tommy Dewey, Anna Chlumsky, Timothy Simons and Michael McKean.
TV SERIES
Variety

Shamier Anderson and Stephan James Ink First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Brothers Shamier Anderson and Stephan James have struck a first-look deal with Boat Rocker, ahead of starring in the company’s upcoming series “Invasion” and “Beacon 23,” respectively. The two will develop and produce original television projects via their Bay Mills Studios production banner. Anderson and James’ banner joins other first-look deals struck by Boat Rocker, including Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions, Stephanie Langhoff’s High Tide Productions and TeaTime Pictures with Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly. “Shamier and Stephan are true creative forces,” said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen, Boat Rocker Media, and co-chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios, in a statement. “As...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

CBS Studios ties with Syrreal and ARD Degeto on d’Oderbruch’ – Talesbuzz

CBS Studios has tied with Syrreal Entertainment and ARD Degeto for an ‘elevated genre-drama’ for the latter’s online platform ARD Mediathek. Oderbruch will begin with the discovery of numerous murder victims in the eponymous region in Germany. Ex-cop Maggie Kring (Karoline Schuch) and detective Roland Voit (Felix Kramer) will be brought together after more than 20 years of separation to examine the case, which becomes a personal one for Maggie as it is connected to the mysterious death of her brother from many years before.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Finn Jones & Jessica McNamee To Star In Blumhouse’s Latest Epix TV Movie ‘The Visitor’

EXCLUSIVE: Epix and Blumhouse TV have set their next small-screen feature – The Visitor starring Finn Jones and Jessica McNamee. The film, which is directed by Justin P. Lange from a script by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes, is the latest TV movie as part of the two companies’ deal to produce eight standalone films. Dickinson and Awake star Jones and Battle of the Sexes and Mortal Kombat star McNamee lead the cast of the psychological horror-thriller. After a series of tragedies including the death of his father-in-law, Robert and his wife Maia leave their home in London to move back to her...
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree, A24 to Develop ‘Flicker in the Dark’ Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series adaptation of the upcoming Stacy Willingham novel “A Flicker in the Dark” that hails from Emma Stone and Dave McCary’s Fruit Tree and A24, Variety has learned exclusively. The novel is slated for publication in the U.S. in January 2022 with rights sold into 17 foreign markets to date. Willingham’s debut novel follows Chloe Davis, who was shocked to discover at 12 years old that her own father confessed to the murder of six teenage girls in their small Louisiana town. 20 years later, Chloe is a psychologist in Baton Rouge whose life begins to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Chris Noth Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE:  Chris Noth has signed with A3 Artists Agency. Noth became a household name portraying Detective Mike Logan on Law & Order for 5 seasons before landing the recurring role of Mr. Big, love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO hit series, Sex And The City. He brought back the character in both franchise films and will return once again for HBO Max’s spin-off series And Just Like That…, premiering in Dec. The Yale School of Drama alum also notably starred in CBS’ The Good Wife as Peter Florrick, the politico husband with a wandering eye of the titular character, Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies). He recently starred opposite Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany in Discovery’s Manhunt: Unabomber and can currently be seen on the popular CBS drama Equalizer alongside Queen Latifah. He showed his comedic talents in the Israeli series, Catastrophe, VIP, and his recurring role on Dr. Who. He appeared on the big screen in Lovelace, Elsa & Fred, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, among others. Noth has also appeared in numerous plays both on and off-Broadway including his most recent, Mother opposite Isabelle Huppert. He continues to be represented by Principal Entertainment LA, Artist & Brand, and attorney Dave Feldman.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Interview With The Vampire’: Bailey Bass To Play Claudia In AMC Series Based On Anne Rice’s Book

AMC has cast the third major role in Interview With The Vampire, its series adaptation of Anne Rice’s book. Bailey Bass (Avatar sequels) has been tapped to star as Claudia, the role by played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. She joins previously announced Sam Reid as Lestat and Jacob Anderson as Louis. The eight-episode first season will premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. In the movie, Claudia was an orphan child brought into the Blood in 1794 by Lestat (Cruise) and Louis (Pitt) in New Orleans. Rolin Jones, who co-created and served as...
TV SERIES

