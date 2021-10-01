CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Beat: NextBlue expands

By Steph Malloy
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

NextBlue, the only North Dakota-based Medicare Advantage health insurance company in North Dakota, is expanding.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota affiliate says it will increase its service areas from five counties to 40, bringing Medicare Advantage to areas that have previously not had access to it before.

Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, combines traditional Medicare — parts A and B — into one plan.

In addition, NextBlue’s network of participating providers has also grown with the addition of the Altru Health System, Trinity Health and other key critical access hospitals and rural health clinics throughout North Dakota.

