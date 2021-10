Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we've pretty much established that there are only three things that are certain in life: death, taxes, and Gina Carano being on the receiving end of public scrutiny every time she speaks her mind on social media. Kidding aside, it seems like the former Star Wars actress can't seem to escape controversy thanks to her opinions that a lot of fans deem questionable. If you may recall, Carano got ousted from Disney and Lucasfilm earlier this year for the socio-political tweets that have been getting her in trouble since last year.

