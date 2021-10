The pumpkins are carved, the decorations are up, and Disneyland's Halloween festivities are in full swing! The Happiest Place on Earth is now the Spookiest Place on Earth, and it's filled with seasonal souvenirs that are cute enough to make you stop dead in your tracks. The hottest new item at the park is this year's Halloween popcorn bucket, and we can see why! The snack holder features Mickey Mouse dressed up like a mummy, and he's holding a jack-o'-lantern, making this as festive, fun, and magical as it gets. The bucket also has spots where you can attach straps to it, so you can enjoy salty snacks on the go all day long. (Pro tip: find straps that are Halloween themed if you really want to go all out!)

