When sports fans of the Capital Region "pack the house" in December, The Times Union Center will house a sea of maroon, white and gray as far as the eye can see. The Albany FireWolves lacrosse club celebrated a special occasion yesterday at the TU, as the team unveiled their home and away jerseys ahead of their inaugural season in the National Lacrosse League. Team President George Manias served as the master of ceremonies as the jerseys were shown to the public for the first time, marking an important milestone as the franchise nears its first regular season game in December.

ALBANY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO