Laurel Race Course Results Friday October 1st, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

6th-$33,475, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.730, 57.960, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.230. Trainer: Emanuel Geralis. Winner: CH F, 3, by Uncle Lino-Freedom's Flame. Scratched: Hickory Made, Eponine, Missawlet, Zola B. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Torch Carrier121668-16-25-½1-1A. Cruz7.10. Looking...

Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Friday October 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Winning Appeal (L), 120A. Ayuso3-1-2Ed Moger, Jr. 2Keepinmypromise (L), 123B. Pena5-5-1Victor Trujillo. 3Clochard Street (L), 123P. Terrero2-6-6Marcelino Trujillo. 4Chris Is Ready (L), 116J. Rodriguez1-5-4Sergio Ledezma. 5Thunder Woman (L), 123S. Rivera3-9-7Bill McLean. 6After Sundown (L), 123F. Monroy7-1-2Clifford DeLima. 7Desert Fog (L), 123R. Fuentes6-5-4D. Baker. 2nd-$11,000, Claiming...
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday October 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Denali d'Oro , 118V. Rodriguezx-x-xWilliam Straughn15/1. 2Woodsong's Castle (L), 118W. Rocha4-6-2Michael Pearson6/1. 3Cherokee Castle (L), 118C. Hiraldox-x-xRonney Brown9/2. 4Just Ask Me (L), 118L. Batista3-2-10Jay Armstrong3/1. 5Eye of the Needle (L), 118F. Peltroche2-2-2David Walters4/5. 6Driven to Succeed (L), 108L. Mbatha3-5-5William Lewis, Jr.20/1. 2nd-$27,000, Allowance Optional Claiming,...
BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course, Combined

BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course, Combined,0960. 1st_$13,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy. Off 1:03. Time 1:38.75. Fast. Also Ran_Achilleus, Dapper, Palace Prince. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $4.50. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-3-2) paid $5.69. $1 Trifecta (1-5-3) paid $23.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$34,000, st alc, 3YO up...
Santa Anita Park Entries, Friday October 1st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Wilder Than Most (L), 124F. Prat4-1-7Carla Gaines5/1. 2Ferrariano (L), 122A. Cedillo3-1-3Brian Koriner2/1. 3Cool Your Jets (L), 124J. Bravo5-1-5Shelbe Ruis15/1. 4Carmelita's Man (L), 124J. Hernandez4-2-2Dean Pederson3/1. 5Hapi Hapi (L), 122T. Pereira3-3-1Daniel Azcarate15/1. 6Viking Plunder (L), 122D. Van Dyke2-1-1Paula Capestro5/2. 7Found My Ball (L), 122M. Gutierrez6-7-2Doug O'Neill6/1.
So Md News.com

CHASM crowns 2021 champion

One year after they coasted through the Charles & St. Mary’s County Baseball league regular season only to get upended in the championship series by Western Charles, the Pomfret Pirates attained their first CHASM title on Sunday afternoon by completing some unfinished business from a season ago. Pomfret (19-3) escaped...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
Friday October 1st 2021 Football Scores

Scores are below or you can listen to the Quest Federal Credit Union Football Scoreboard Show With Game Recap and Ace Hardware Player of the Game Below.
BC-Results PID-7-Add

7th_$32,000, alc, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 7:22. Time 1:40.34. Fast. Also Ran_Templet, Viski Jones, Vintage Kitten, Buzz Off. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-6) 3 Correct Paid $15.50. Daily Double (7-6) paid $20.20. Exacta (6-3) paid $21.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-5-4) paid $82.84. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $56.50. (c) 2021 Equibase...
Grants Pass Results Monday October 4th, 2021

4th-$8,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.940. Xtrafine Xtina128141-½1-1½1-2½1-2¼J. Wooten, Jr.8.206.003.603.10. Just Classy12658885-½2-1¼J. Scriver8.804.0010.00. Miss Important126277-37-2½6-½3-hdD. Martin2.201.50. Chase the Music126332-1½3-22-½4-½J. Lopez28.10. Blowing Bayou121414-15-14-½5-1¼M. Anderson3.20. Chiefs Lil Pearl126753-½2-hd3-1½6-1¾T. Smith19.20. Clay's Quartz126666-46-½7-37-2½J. Figueroa73.50. Hold That Smile129825-hd4-hd88A. Anaya5.30. $1 Pick...
BC-Results Mountaineer Park-4-Add

4th_$7,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, clear. Off 8:17. Time 0:59.52. Muddy. Also Ran_Global Queen Coco, Mongolian Angel, Mi Amiga Diabla, Cyber Affair, Precarious Hour. Pick 4 (5-6-2-3) 4 Correct Paid $240.80. Pick 3 (6-2-3) 3 Correct Paid $154.40. Daily Double (2-3) paid $26.40. Perfecta (3-2) paid $23.40. $1 Superfecta (3-2-5-7) paid $83.60. $1 Trifecta (3-2-5) paid $38.70.
Kentucky Downs Results Saturday September 11th, 2021

4th-$135,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.870, 46.300, 1:10.210, 1:22.140, 00.000, 1:34.360. Scratched: Best Time, Azzurro, Vail of Honor, Mount Kenya, Per Diem. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Caveat Emptor124934-23-½2-½1-11-5¼I. Ortiz, Jr.6.804.202.802.40. Cleat120821-1½1-41-1½2-42-nkJ. Graham6.803.607.30. Group Hug120699-1½7-hd6-25-½3-2½T. Gaffalione2.602.20. Cool Rags12031111118-hd6-14-hdM. Pedroza29.00. Makai1201112-½2-13-33-3½5-1J. Castanon16.20. Van Dusen120253-1½4-2½4-24-16-1¼R....
247Sports

The Early Edge: Best Bets for Friday, October 1st

The Coach, Jonathan Coachman, is joined by Allan Bell, Allie O'Neill, Matt Severance and Larry Hartstein to dish out Friday's best bets. Download and follow The Early Edge on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
BC-Entries Finger Lakes

1st_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$12,600, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd. 4th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Midnight Mindset121So Are You121. Queentigua124Guy's Love121. Torren's Tale121Another Image121. Woodstock Girl124Avid Sucinori121. 5th_$32,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5½f. Kenny Hustle122Greek...
Zia Park Entries, Monday

1st_$10,000, trl, 3YO, 4f. 2nd_$10,000, trl, 3YO, 4f. 3rd_$31,000, , 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 3½f. 4th_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 3f. 5th_$20,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, . Cork N Perry128Ranavalona126. J R Bordeaux128Fabulous Valentino126. Mountain Vike126Brodgar128. Rime Lucky Girl128Bp Down to Policies128. Mi Reina Isabella128Trashpanda126. 6th_$12,500,...
Arapahoe Park Entries, Friday

3rd_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$10,000, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 5th_$17,100, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f. 6th_$11,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 7f. 7th_$17,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f. Buddy Niner117The Greatest Eagle120. Gainer120Cruz'n Ollie121. Prairie Squall124Hesalittle Shady120. Oakes Crossing124Herzen124. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all...
BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$16,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:12.72. Fast. Also Ran_Heavenly Mine, Punahele. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $5.90. $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-3-5) paid $1.26. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-3) paid $3.40. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Wednesday October 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Violet Stilettos (L), 128M. Pina4-9-4Wendy Garcia. 2Sizzlin N Louisiana (L), 128J. Garcia8-6-1Levi Mays. 4A Political Toast (L), 126J. Garcia, Jr.6-3-3Trey Ellis. 5A Sweet Capo , 126E. Rodriguez5-9-2Jose Sanchez III. 6Jett Black Special (L), 126G. Lucio, Jr.1-7-10Barbara Alcantara. 7Edgar Allen Whoa (L), 128R. Cabrera7-7-7Jose Amaya. 8Jla...
ZIA Results Tuesday October 5th, 2021

9th-$41,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.910, 48.500, 1:13.670, 1:26.060, 00.000, 1:39.180. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. On a Warpath123541-1½1-11-31-51-nkM. Perez8.004.403.403.00. Trust N Prayer123887-1½6-½7-102-12-4¼A. Arboleda4.202.802.50. Short Pockets120655-17-44-13-23-5L. Fuentes4.207.60. Spinning Black123466-25-15-½5-14-1E. Gomez6.00. Henry On the Run123314-hd4-hd2-hd4-15-2¼T. Hebert5.90. Dom Wayne123778887-hd6-½L. Rodriguez6.90. Desert Reward123132-12-1½3-16-27-1¼M. Fuentes, Jr.5.70. Risky Revenge123223-13-16-188F. Amparan29.70. $1 Exacta...
Fresno Early Entries, Friday October 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Muchtomysurprise , 120P. Terrerox-x-xJonathan Wong. 2P T Ranger , 120W. Antongeorgi III4-9-9Aggie Ordonez. 4Hannah in a Hurry , 120C. Herrera2-2-5Marcia Stortz. 5Seeneva the Cat , 120I. Orozco5-x-xEarl Baze II. 6Stay Back , 120S. Rivera7-3-3Jamey Thomas. 2nd-$9,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs. PPHorse...
BC-Results Indiana Downs, Combined

1st_$38,000, alc, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 2:30. Time 1:11.95. Fast. Also Ran_Ferdan, Guard Duty, Silent Sonata, Alternate Nights. Exacta (1-5) paid $32.80. $0.1 Superfecta (1-5-4-7) paid $49.55. $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $78.90. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$36,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. 1...
