Gov. Noem relaunches social study standards review

The goal of graduate school is to produce academic experts, people rightly thought of as those who know more and more about less and less. During the course of my own graduate school career, I started with broad historical interests, moved on to specialties in ancient and medieval history, and finally ended up spending two years studying almost nothing except the eschatology of the Ante-Nicene church. I could have told you almost anything you might care to know about what figures like Arnobius, Lactantius and Athenagoras thought about heaven, hell and the day of judgment (thanks for asking), but, beyond my narrow specialty, I wasn’t well-prepared at all.

