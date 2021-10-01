CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Noem relaunches social study standards review

 4 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Friday that she will relaunch the state's review of social study standards after it was bogged in controversy. Noem said she has “set aside” the standards proposed by the Department of Education and told the department to restart the process. The Republican governor said that everyone who has expressed concern about the process, including Native Americans, will be included in the do-over.

