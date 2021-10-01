RFFD to observe Fire Prevention Week with Open House and school visits

Fire Prevention Week is observed around the country Oct. 3 through Oct. 9. The date of the week is set to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, a tragic 1871 fire that killed more than 250 people, left 100,000 homeless, destroyed more than 17,400 structures and burned more than 2,000 acres. After this tragedy the issue of fire prevention came to the forefront and over the years has been studied by fire departments everywhere. Fire Prevention Week is an annual event that local fire departments utilize to provide fire prevention education to the public, often by starting with the youngest members of their communities.