I Made the Viral Salmon Rice Bowl From TikTok, and I Have to Say, It Lives Up to the Hype
If you've spent any time on TikTok lately, you've likely come across a few (or, in my case, hundreds and thousands of) videos re-creating Emily Mariko's salmon rice. A leftover meal commonly eaten in Japanese and Korean households, the content creator's version of the easy lunch has gone viral. Her TikTok sharing the recipe has garnered over 34 million views in less than two weeks, and unlike the famous baked feta pasta or Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta, this trend is beyond simple and can be whipped up in 10 minutes flat using leftovers.www.popsugar.com
