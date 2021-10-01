I Made the Viral Salmon Rice Bowl From TikTok, and I Have to Say, It Lives Up to the Hype

If you've been scouring the interwebs high and low for an authentic mooncake recipe that is actually written by an Asian, look no further, because I'm here to share all the details. As someone who's been eating mooncakes since childhood, I've learned that while the store-bought kind is still pretty delicious, nothing quite compares to the homemade version. And luckily enough, this recipe isn't one where you'll need a kitchen table full of Asian aunties in order to pull it off. Mooncakes are simple once you get the hang of them and only need 15 minutes in the oven, and as long as you have a mooncake mold, the process is basically foolproof.

