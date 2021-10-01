Murder suspect dead after firing gun at Pittsburgh officers during 5-hour SWAT situation

PITTSBURGH — A homicide suspect who was barricaded inside a Pittsburgh home Friday afternoon and was firing a gun at SWAT personnel and officers outside is dead.

The suspect was identified as Khalil Singletary, 25, who was wanted for a deadly shooting in Beltzhoover on Sept. 22.

According to police, U.S. Marshals received information that Singletary was inside a home in the area of Bedford Avenue and Manilla Street in the Hill District.

After officers sent tear gas into the home, police said Singletary fired shots.

Five officers returned fire and Singletary was later found dead inside the house.

The goal was to bring him out alive, Director of the Department of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich had said.

In 2015, Singletary was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and drug charges.

The situation started in the Hill District section of the city around 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Manilla Street. Bedford Avenue was closed to traffic and people were asked to avoid the area.

