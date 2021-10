Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s return to New England was riveting. Brady set the NFL’s passing record, but he wasn’t great. Nevertheless, he had just enough help — including from a peculiar coaching decision by Bill Belichick — to lead his Buccaneers to victory in a 19-17 score. The result was locked down when Nick Folk plunked a 56-yard field-goal attempt off the upright. Belichick decided to kick instead of going for it on fourth and 3 from the 37. Let’s break down some of the highlights.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO