Netflix Adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Reveals Cast
During their second annual "Blumfest," Blumhouse Productions announced the cast for the upcoming feature film adaptation of Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone. Confirmed to star in the film will be IT and Knives Out star Jaeden Martell alongside Invasion of the Body Snatchers' star Donald Sutherland, who will play the titular character. John Lee Hancock, director of The Little Things and The Highwaymen, will write and direct the adaptation which is being produced by Blumhouse and Ryan Murphy. Production on the film is scheduled to begin this month and will premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2022.comicbook.com
