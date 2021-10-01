CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Rose Releases Debut Project Stronger Than I Am and Talks Breaking Barriers for the LGBTQ Community

By Daniela Avila
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Rose is breaking barriers in country music. The country singer released her debut 7-track project Stronger Than I Am on Friday, and opened up to PEOPLE about her experience as a member of the LGBTQ community in country music. Rose says she hopes that through her music, she can...

Lily Rose taking over a decade to become an “overnight” success via the digital viral success of her single “Villain,” is only scratching the surface of her story. Because her rise took ten-plus years, it also — upon taking with her — highlights something else: she’s had a decade to study precisely how, if given a chance, she’d maneuver her way to the top. Eighteen months after the onset of COVID-19, Rose is now signed to Big Loud Records and releasing her debut, seven-track EP, Stronger Than I Am. A conversation with the emerging star highlights her extraordinary awareness of her opportunity and her genuine joy at discovering and working with the alchemy that drives pop songs to become iconic, cherished moments in the hearts and minds of fans worldwide. Everything from Phil Spector’s “wall of sound” to Asbury Park-era Bruce Springsteen is covered in this conversation with CMT. Upon listening to Stronger Than I Am, the title track and songs like “Remind Me Of You” offer notions of singer-songwriter magic made real. If looking for an artist willing to take an inch of acclaim and turn it into a mile of a masterful career, look no further.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#The Lgbtq Community#Lgbtq
