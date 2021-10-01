Book of a Lifetime: Little Dorrit by Charles Dickens
So conscious of his devoted audience, Dickens might have been pleased to learn that I and quite a few fellow New Yorkers have been devotedly reading Little Dorrit. This mini-craze began when a poet friend heard that the novel was going to be a serialised on TV. He decided that he didn’t want to watch it but to re-read it; others of us decided to do the same. Published in monthly serials between December 1855 and June 1857, the first of Dickens’s later, sadder social novels traces a series of seemingly concentric circles that will eventually be revealed as converging paths to the London debtors’ prison where the eponymous “little” Amy Dorrit lives with her father.www.independent.co.uk
