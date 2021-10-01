CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book of a Lifetime: Little Dorrit by Charles Dickens

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo conscious of his devoted audience, Dickens might have been pleased to learn that I and quite a few fellow New Yorkers have been devotedly reading Little Dorrit. This mini-craze began when a poet friend heard that the novel was going to be a serialised on TV. He decided that he didn’t want to watch it but to re-read it; others of us decided to do the same. Published in monthly serials between December 1855 and June 1857, the first of Dickens’s later, sadder social novels traces a series of seemingly concentric circles that will eventually be revealed as converging paths to the London debtors’ prison where the eponymous “little” Amy Dorrit lives with her father.

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

From Dickens to Mantel – the fiction that makes the past feel gloriously real

Later this month, the Royal Shakespeare Company will be staging an adaptation of The Mirror and the Light, the final novel in Hilary Mantel’s great trilogy about Thomas Cromwell. The first two novels in the series, Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies, both won the Booker Prize: a reminder that historical fiction has repeatedly hit the literary heights.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Book of a Lifetime: Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight was required reading for literature undergraduates 40 years ago, and it has stayed with me ever since, though nowadays I seldom return to the original Middle English. That’s laziness, and it deprives me of some of the best alliterative poetry in English. But what translations do give is the story, which has everything necessary for a good novel: a perfectly-formed plot, a protagonist with a tormented inner life, stirring action with neatly counter-pointed violence and sex, startling metaphors and superb natural description. Gawain’s winter journey and the hunting sequences in the snow-bound forest remind us that nature, in the 14th century, was not the object of nostalgic quest, but simply the world as it was: beautiful, dangerous, uncomfortable and Other. The poem also carries a trailing weight of symbolism that you can drag as far as you like into the realms of Celtic myth and pagan pantheism. Green Men, fertility rituals, nature spirits and shamanic games have enjoyed a comeback since my dusty undergraduate days.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

‘Diana: The Musical’ Review: A Shallow Pop Tribute to a Complicated Icon

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Princess Diana died trying to out-race a swarm of paparazzi. Though many blamed the media for that tragedy, the tabloidification of her life story continues to this day, this time with that most bloated form of homage: the Broadway musical. Filmed in an empty theater last fall but bursting with the kind of broad, feel-good energy that typically packs the house with tourists in non-COVID times, “Diana: The Musical” brings “the people’s princess” directly to the people, in their homes, all but canonizing Diana as a feminist icon and saint in the process. (Seriously, how many words...
MUSIC
lanereport.com

New Release: Little Book Chapter 5: ‘The Invitation’

CLERMONT, Ky. — Little Book Chapter 5: “The Invitation,” is the fifth chapter in 8th Generation Beam Distiller Freddie Noe’s acclaimed Little Book Whiskey annual release series. This year’s release is both a prompt to fans of American whiskey, as well as a reflection on Freddie’s experience blending and innovating...
CLERMONT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Copperfield
Person
Charles Dickens
bernewitness.com

Houser has lifetime attachment to books

Bellmont High School librarian Michelle Houser spoke with passion at a recent school meeting when she shared with North Adams School Board members the heartfelt meaning of books in her life since childhood.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Day

Novelist Charles Yu makes One Book, One Region visit Tuesday

Author Charles Yu explored the possibilities of meta fiction with wit and creative impact in his novel "Interior Chinatown," which won the 2020 National Book Award for Fiction. The book is also this year's 19th One Book, One Region selection for the southeastern Connecticut readership initiative. Yu will appear appear...
NEW LONDON, CT
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#Victorian
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
newsbrig.com

Celebrities We Lost This Year – News Brig

Larry King, Norm Macdonald, Michael K. Williams and no fewer than three cast members of The Mary Tyler Moore Show were among the stars remembered during this year’s Emmy In Memoriam segment, as the photos of those we lost scrolled by to the tune of Leon Bridges lovely “River.”. A...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Popculture

Royal Family Announces Arrival of Another Royal Baby

The British royal family just got a little bit larger thanks to the arrival of another royal baby! On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice gave birth on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, the royal family confirmed, with the little bundle of joy arriving "at 23.42" weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD
Elle

Amal Clooney Wore a Gorgeous Cutout Dress With George for His ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

George and Amal Clooney made a rare red carpet appearance together last night in Los Angeles for his The Tender Bar premiere, and Amal brought out a chic silver print cutout dress for the occasion. She complemented George, who wore an all-black suit. The couple posed side-by-side on the red carpet, opting not to show any dramatic PDA in front of the cameras. It marks their first big red carpet appearance together since May 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Best Life

See Danny DeVito's Daughter, Who's Starring With Him on a New Show

If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy