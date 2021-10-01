Story of the Song: These Boots are Made for Walkin’ by Nancy Sinatra

UTICA, N.Y., 9/21/ 2021 – Players of Utica presents Singers…Songs…Stories – An Evening of Song 7:30 p.m. on October 14th, 15th, and 16th at Players Theatre located at 1108 State Street in Utica. The production is a joyous celebration of popular music certain to please audiences of any age. The Singers… are eight outstandingly talented local performers, Caitlin Deary Fenton, Tim Huey, Bonnie Hibbard, John Krause, Hana Meyers, Linda Potts, Linda LaPorte Stoodley and Richard K. Stoodley. They exuberantly bring their unique variety of musical styles to the stage. Their selected Songs… cover a wide range of popular music including jazz, country western, standards, and contemporary pop. The Stories… are shared at various moments in the show to offer insights into why the songs were chosen and the ways music has inspired their lives. The production is conceived and directed by Daniel Fusillo with John Krause as music director and accompanist with Bonnie Hibbard on the second keyboard. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at playersofutica.org or by calling 315-724-7624. The production is sponsored by New Hartford Eye Associates. Join Players of Utica for an evening of music that will entertain, captivate, and lift your spirits. Seating is limited. See our website for details.

UTICA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO