Omaha, NE

New Very Local documentary looks at how prom was celebrated during the pandemic

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProm(ish) features teens in six different U.S. cities to see how the pandemic has shaped their lives in unique ways, all in the lead-up to prom night. The documentary highlights the different ways in which schools were holding prom, or in many cases due to COVID-19 restrictions, not holding it at all. From a parent-organized prom at a hotel ballroom to an outdoor prom, to one held at Heinz Field, Prom-ish captures this coming of age night and tells the story of a generation that has lived through the most challenging global health crisis in a lifetime.

Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Hill

Democrats insist they won't back down on debt ceiling

Senate Democrats on Tuesday insisted they would not back down to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in a high-stakes standoff over the federal debt limit. With just days to go before a potential debt default, which would be the first in U.S. history, Democrats emerged from a luncheon strategy meeting saying there was no way they'd use the lengthy budget reconciliation process to raise the debt ceiling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health for 12 years, said Tuesday he is stepping down, capping a career in which he directed crucial research into the human genome and the fight against serious diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and COVID-19. Collins said he was “grateful and proud of the NIH staff and the scientific community, whose extraordinary commitment to lifesaving research delivers hope to the American people and the world every day.” He said the decision to step down at year’s end was “a difficult one.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

