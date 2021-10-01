Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Toa Alta The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Naranjito in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 428 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain.alerts.weather.gov
