Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 122. * TIMING...Warning through 8 PM this evening as well as for Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West-southwest winds today and south winds Wednesday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent this afternoon and 13 percent Wednesday afternoon. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to near 90. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO