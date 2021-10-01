CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Naranjito, Toa Alta by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 18:20:00 Expires: 2021-10-01 21:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Corozal; Morovis; Naranjito; Toa Alta The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Naranjito in Puerto Rico Toa Alta in Puerto Rico * Until 630 PM AST. * At 428 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding as well as mudslides in areas of steep terrain.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a bathroom, closet or basement. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Graham County in southeastern Arizona North central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 158 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Bowie, or 12 miles east of Willcox, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Bowie. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carroll; Leflore The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Carroll County in north central Mississippi East central Leflore County in north central Mississippi * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 303 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Teoc, or near Greenwood, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Greenwood around 330 PM CDT. Sidon around 345 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Humphreys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 10:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Holmes; Humphreys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Holmes and east central Humphreys Counties through 430 PM CDT At 401 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Thornton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Thornton around 430 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS

CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Southeast by NWS

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Leflore by NWS

CARROLL COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leflore by NWS

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-06 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties; Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 AND 122 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for breezy winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 120 and 122. * TIMING...Warning through 8 PM this evening as well as for Wednesday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West-southwest winds today and south winds Wednesday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent this afternoon and 13 percent Wednesday afternoon. * TEMPERATURES...Upper 80s to near 90. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly.
DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux Counties by NWS

DANIELS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 14:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTIES At 230 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bowie, or 23 miles east of Willcox, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bowie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 14:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-05 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Southern Petroleum and Southern Garfield Counties; The Little Rockies; The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 135, 136, AND 137 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 135, 136 and 137. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that start will spread rapidly.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-05 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Worcester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pocomoke City, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Worcester and northern Accomack Counties, including the following locations... Horntown, Goodwill, Greenbackville, Beaver Dam, Girdletree, Stockton and New Church. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Copiah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 15:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-05 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Copiah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COPIAH COUNTY At 338 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gallman, or near Crystal Springs, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Dentville around 430 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-05 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-05 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM MST FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 112 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jakes Corner, or near Sycamore Creek, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Sycamore Creek. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 221 and 229. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 265 and 266. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

