CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tupper Lake, NY

Nature Conservancy, state in talks over future of Follensby Pond

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iu6J2_0cEQW5Gr00
Follensby Pond harbors one of the best lake-trout fisheries in the Adirondacks. Photo by Mike Lynch

The Nature Conservancy and state officials are “in discussion” over the future of Follensby Pond, the historical site of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s philosophers camp and one of the largest privately owned tracts left for possible acquisition in the Adirondack Park.

In 2008, the Nature Conservancy purchased the 14,600 acres near Tupper Lake for $16 million. The land includes about 10 miles of shoreline along the Raquette River and borders the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The tract includes the 970-acre Follensby Pond where in 1858 Emerson, James Russell Lowell and Louis Agassiz thought up the philosophy of transcendentalism. It was also one of New York’s main sites for its bald eagle restoration project in the 1970s and 1980s.

“We are in discussions with The Nature Conservancy with respect to this parcel,” said Haley Viccaro, senior advisor for communications to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Sheila Webb-Halpern, associate director of policy for strategic communications at the Nature Conservancy’s New York chapter, also said the organization was in discussion with the state. It is not clear when an announcement about the property’s future might be made, though Viccaro said they were in the early stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqhOp_0cEQW5Gr00
Map by Nancy Bernstein

Potential deal pathways

There are a few ways a deal could happen, and some worry options could include closing Follensby Pond and several other water bodies to the public. Follensby Pond is a deep water lake with a native strain of heritage trout. After the state purchased Little Tupper Lake in 1998, bass somehow got into the lake. The bass outcompeted the native species. That incident is also one of the main reasons why John Hendrickson, widower of philanthropist Mary Lou Whitney and owner of approximately 36,000 acres in Long Lake, has said he does not want to sell his property to the state.

Bob Glennon, attorney and former executive director of the Adirondack Park Agency, said he does not think Follensby Pond will go to the forest preserve. He believes the state will pursue a conservation easement. In that case, the state and Nature Conservancy could work out an agreement regarding public access. If the state purchases it outright, it would have to be public lands added to the forest preserve, Glennon said.

David Gibson, managing partner of Adirondack Wild: Friends of the Forest Preserve, said there are a few statutes on the books the state could try to use to keep the public from forest preserve lands. Some of those exceptions include growing and cultivating trees. The statutes are unconstitutional, Gibson said, but have never been challenged in court.

“I’d be very surprised if DEC relied on any of those statutes,” Gibson said. “Getting them off the books is something I probably should have done in my career, one of many things left undone.”

He could see the DEC using a legal option called “reserved right” where the property wouldn’t be full forest preserve for a certain length of time. The DEC used that option in the Debar Wild Forest for the Adirondack great camp there. Most all buildings are not allowed on forest preserve, but the state had used the reserved right to keep Debar Lodge in private ownership for several years before the whole parcel reverted to forest preserve. Now, the future of that building is in question as historical preservationists wish it to be saved while most environmentalists believe the building should be removed.

“It’s always best to have an easement and private land, and that’s the cleanest,” Gibson said.

Questions about access

Peter Bauer also believed the state would pursue an easement that would keep the majority of the property, including Follensby Pond, closed to the public. The executive director of Protect the Adirondacks said an easement would allow management details to be “worked out in secret.” Even though public monies would be used to pay for the land, “the public has virtually no say over what happens on the property.”

Bauer said he has heard the Nature Conservancy is concerned about the future of the lake trout fishery. Bauer said it was ironic that The Nature Conservancy does “not have the confidence in the state to manage Follensby Pond if it were to be forest preserve,” considering it supported the state and its building of community connector snowmobile trails. Bauer’s organization recently won a legal battle in the state’s highest court against the DEC over the tree-cutting of certain snowmobiles trails in the park.

Neil Woodworth, former executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club, said he hopes the public will have a chance to visit Follensby Pond.

“Unless there was a clear, compelling biological or scientific reason (for closing it to the public), that’s a magnificent lake,” Woodworth said. “It would be really a very valuable thing for the public to enjoy.”

Woodworth said it is unusual, too, that the state and the Nature Conservancy haven’t worked out a deal over this long period. It has been 13 years since the conservancy purchased the tract.

What is also unclear is how much the property may now cost. In 2011, Rob Davies, director of DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests, had told Adirondack Explorer that the property was appraised a few years prior at $20 million. The U.S. Forest Service had also awarded the state $2.5 million to help purchase Follensby, according to a news release in 2010. Fred Monroe, communications director of the Adirondack Park Local Government Review Board, said that federal money was meant to improve the forest products industry.

“We questioned how buying land and putting it in the forever wild would help the forest products industry,” Monroe said. “Maybe they’re using a different source of money now. I don’t know.”

“We can’t tell Nature Conservancy, ‘no, you can’t sell it. It’s their property,” said Mike Kilroy, Harrietstown supervisor. “I would think that the town would like to have that open to the public.”

Bauer said towns cannot veto the state’s purchase of this land, either. It is one of about two dozen properties identified in the state’s Open Space Conservation Plan that it could purchase outright. Whitney Park is also on that list.

“We’ve always held out the hope and have envisioned an Adirondack Park where Follensby Pond was part of the forever wild forest preserve,” Bauer said. “It’s a stunningly beautiful place that we always believe the public, the people of the state of New York, should have a right to visit.”

Environmental policy updates

Sign up for Gwen’s weekly “Adirondack Report” newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
Adirondack Explorer

Finding poetry in the landscape

New trail in town of Chesterfield highlights progress toward creating wildway corridor. It’s easy to find poetry in trails such as the gentle new footpath that glides artfully around Clear Pond near — near nothing really, which is another point in its favor. But just to emphasize the concept, three preservation groups invited poets Sylvia Karman and David Crews to add verse to a celebration of wilderness conservation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Adirondack Explorer

Loon protectors

How Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation keeps tabs on the park’s population. For many Adirondack lovers, a lake without the distinctive hoots and wails of a loon is unimaginable. The good news is that the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is on a mission to ensure that loons are here to stay.
ANIMALS
Adirondack Explorer

The case of the missing climbing pitons

Old markers have vanished from two Chapel Pond Slab climbs. This summer I traveled west in part to seek out historical rock-climbing routes pioneered by the great Fritz Wiessner in the 1930s and 1940s. After returning home in mid-September, I climbed Wiessner’s route on Chapel Pond Slab–the Empress, first ascended in 1933–and made a disconcerting discovery.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tupper Lake, NY
Tupper Lake, NY
Government
Adirondack Explorer

ORDA hit with lawsuit over office building project

Firm contests bidding process, seeks to stop construction. Add litigation costs to the price of a new Lake Placid headquarters for the Olympic Regional Development Authority. A Lake George firm lodged a suit last week against ORDA seeking to halt the project as workers pour concrete and build a foundation for the new administration building.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Lean-tos, and the people who love them

Lean-to love: Volunteers restore quintessential Adirondack shelters. The work chant echoed from the hillside and across Lake Colden as a line of men leaned on a rope strung through a treetop pulley. “Oy! … Oy! … Oy! … Oy!”. It was the sound of an enthusiastic band of volunteers—outdoorspeople who...
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Name That Place: Day 1

Each day this week (Sept. 27-Oct. 1) we’re posting a photo of a popular landmark found in the Adirondack Park. (See a “Name that Place” contest we ran last year.) Let us know where it is by filling out the form below. Come back each day for the answer and a new photo/entry.
BILL MCKIBBEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Louis Agassiz
Adirondack Explorer

Hochul announces Adirondack Park dam project

Gov. Kathy Hochul made major environmental announcements on Tuesday, including investment in a nearly century-old Adirondack Park dam and a proposed $4 billion environmental bond act. The $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act was proposed and passed by state legislators under the Andrew Cuomo administration. It is slated to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A model trail

New route up Mount Van Hoevenberg hailed for sustainable design. High Peaks Forester Tate Connor likes to joke that most people hiking many of the steep Adirondack trails wouldn’t notice someone in a pink gorilla suit standing in the woods a few feet off the trail. That’s because many hikers...
LAKE PLACID, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adirondack Park#Adirondack High Peaks#Conservation Easement#The Nature Conservancy
Adirondack Explorer

Gravel ride along the Grass

Gravel bikes provide a new experience on Massawepie Traverse. I already owned a road bike and a mountain bike. Did I really need a gravel bike? Was the latest cycling trend just a lot of industry hype? After initial hesitation, I decided to get one, and since then I’ve ridden it a few hundred miles on dirt roads, logging roads, easy single-track trails and, when necessary, pavement.
BICYCLES
Adirondack Explorer

Rangers perform technical ropes rescue in Tug Hill State Forest

On Sept. 14, at 11:14 a.m., Essex County 911 contacted DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting a hiker with a knee injury on the summit of Hopkins Mountain in the Giant Mountain Wilderness. Rangers Lewis, Morehouse, Martin, and O’Connor responded. Rangers Lewis and Morehouse stabilized the hiker’s knee and carried him down the trail where he was transferred to a 6×6 UTV. The hiker was taken to the trailhead where he was met by his spouse and then driven to a hospital. Resources were clear at 4 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Power struggle

As solar farms rise, park towns weigh clean energy, views. The Adirondack Park isn’t widely known for farming, but almost 104,000 of its 6 million acres are in agricultural districts. Much of that is in the Champlain Valley, where sunny fields spread out between dark mountains to the west and sparkling Lake Champlain waters to the east.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Moxham Mountain land deal opens up southern access

The recent addition of 250 acres to the forest preserve near Moxham Mountain will result in a new trailhead and parking lot for climbers and hikers, according to one local official. Located in the central Adirondacks between Minerva and North River, Moxham Mountain is a 2,361-foot tall mountain with excellent...
MINERVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Adirondack Explorer

Accessible Adirondacks

Disabled outdoorspeople have more overnight options in the North Country. When Jason Thurston stays at his favorite Adirondack campground, he can participate in activities that are out of reach for him in other outdoor spaces. He can travel down trails to scenic overlooks or a backcountry lake. He can sleep...
ESSEX, NY
Adirondack Explorer

A solitary lake in the southern High Peaks

Floating Henderson is a quiet way to view the High Peaks. As we paddled up to the shoreline on Henderson Lake, we ran into two young men. One was sitting on a red canoe filtering water through a pump while the other stood nearby. The pair looked a bit worn...
LIFESTYLE
Adirondack Explorer

Undoing industry’s impact on a river

Ausable River restoration project aims to right past wrongs. Work began last week on a multi-year project to restore the East Branch of the Ausable River to its pre-industrial-era health. For the next month, big machines from Marcy Excavation Services will be in the water, just downstream from Upper Jay,...
ECONOMY
Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

313
Followers
406
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park. Our mission is to further protection of the Adirondacks and community vitality by raising awareness of the forces shaping the region and influencing public opinion. We do this with a staff of only nine—with one full-time editor, digital editor and two and a half reporters devoted to news. Our subscribers—generally people who know and love the park but may or may not live here—are spread among most of the 50 states, with the largest concentration found throughout New York and the Northeast.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy