'Dancing With the Stars' host Tyra Banks says she knows her viral dress made her look like 'Tyra-nnosrous rex'

Tyra Banks went on several shows defending the dress she wore on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars."

The model said she doesn't "have time" to wear "pretty" dresses.

She embraced comparisons to dinosaurs, calling herself "Tyra-nnosaurous rex."

On Monday night, Tyra Banks wore a burgundy House of JMC dress with wings on " Dancing With the Stars" that her stylist Eric Archibald told Insider he commissioned from designer Julian Mendez to be "fit for a Queen."

It was certainly eyecatching. Fans of the show took to social media, joking the elaborate sleeves made the supermodel-turned-host resemble a dinosaur.

Ask Men writer Sean Abrams tweeted of the custom creation, "It's giving Dilophosaurus poison-spitting realness honey," with an image of the dress and a screenshot from "Jurassic Park" side-by-side.

Even the "Jurassic World" official Twitter account got in on the action.

Banks doesn't appear to be upset about going viral for her look. During a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Banks told James Corden she's owning the comparison to dinosaurs with pride, calling herself "Tyra-nnosaurous rex."

"I don't have time to be pretty and in a normal dress, because nobody's gonna say anything about a pretty dress," Banks said. She went on to say she pushes boundaries with fashion and likes to "go for it" because being different is "better than better."

The former "America's Next Top" model host admitted to Corden that her styling team, which also includes Natalia Barzilai, later told her they knew she "looked like a lizard" before anything went viral.

Reptiles aside, Banks told E!'s Daily Pop the look took inspiration from an earlier time in her career. She said the "DWTS" dress had "wangs" with an "a" and referenced the Victora's Secret wings the lingerie brand famously used for its runway shows. Banks herself was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005.

Banks took over hosting "DWTS" for season 29. Even before its premiere, Parade reported she told reporters she was excited to wear extravagant outfits. "I'm thinking Met Ball times ten on theme nights, " Banks said at the time.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.