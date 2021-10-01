CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

'Dancing With the Stars' host Tyra Banks says she knows her viral dress made her look like 'Tyra-nnosrous rex'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31imdT_0cEQVtun00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34c5Bo_0cEQVtun00
Tyra Banks' House of JMC burgundy dress was the subject of many memes this week.

ABC/Eric McCandless

  • Tyra Banks went on several shows defending the dress she wore on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars."
  • The model said she doesn't "have time" to wear "pretty" dresses.
  • She embraced comparisons to dinosaurs, calling herself "Tyra-nnosaurous rex."
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

On Monday night, Tyra Banks wore a burgundy House of JMC dress with wings on " Dancing With the Stars" that her stylist Eric Archibald told Insider he commissioned from designer Julian Mendez to be "fit for a Queen."

It was certainly eyecatching. Fans of the show took to social media, joking the elaborate sleeves made the supermodel-turned-host resemble a dinosaur.

Ask Men writer Sean Abrams tweeted of the custom creation, "It's giving Dilophosaurus poison-spitting realness honey," with an image of the dress and a screenshot from "Jurassic Park" side-by-side.

Even the "Jurassic World" official Twitter account got in on the action.

Banks doesn't appear to be upset about going viral for her look. During a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Banks told James Corden she's owning the comparison to dinosaurs with pride, calling herself "Tyra-nnosaurous rex."

"I don't have time to be pretty and in a normal dress, because nobody's gonna say anything about a pretty dress," Banks said. She went on to say she pushes boundaries with fashion and likes to "go for it" because being different is "better than better."

The former "America's Next Top" model host admitted to Corden that her styling team, which also includes Natalia Barzilai, later told her they knew she "looked like a lizard" before anything went viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zntdv_0cEQVtun00
Tyra Banks on "Dancing with the Stars."

ABC/Eric McCandless

Reptiles aside, Banks told E!'s Daily Pop the look took inspiration from an earlier time in her career. She said the "DWTS" dress had "wangs" with an "a" and referenced the Victora's Secret wings the lingerie brand famously used for its runway shows. Banks herself was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 1997 to 2005.

Banks took over hosting "DWTS" for season 29. Even before its premiere, Parade reported she told reporters she was excited to wear extravagant outfits. "I'm thinking Met Ball times ten on theme nights, " Banks said at the time.

"Dancing with the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Norma Carpio
4d ago

not a fan of Tyra.stopped watching the show since she took over.Dont care for her outfits.Thats just my opinion,just saying

Reply
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyra Banks
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#The Dress#Rex#Abc#Visit Insider#House#Twitter
Elite Daily

Megan Thee Stallion Looks Like An Old Hollywood Star At The Met Gala

Texas girls do it better, and Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 Met Gala look proved that for any doubters. The Houston native fit right in on the red carpet in New York City on Sept. 13 and slayed on the steps of the Met Museum. From the first glance eagle-eyed fans got of the “Savage” singer’s look outside of the Mark Hotel to her finally arriving on the red carpet, her look turned heads wherever she went.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To Tyra Banks 'Bowtie Pasta' Dress

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Dancing with the Stars episode that aired Monday, September 27. Read at your own risk!. The second episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30 gave contestants another chance to wow viewers and the judges. Some contestants jumped at the opportunity, and others were overshadowed by the odd dress that host Tyra Banks wore throughout the evening. The dress has been likened to bowtie pasta and just about everything else under the sun, and the reactions from fans are absolutely hilarious.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

10 Best Memes About Tyra Banks’s Dinosaur-Inspired ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Outfit

Tyra Banks caused quite the stir with her latest Dancing with the Stars outfit. It was hard to focus on the dancing in episode two once Banks changed outfits. There is no denying that Banks is absolutely stunning and we do admire her for stepping out of the box…even if it was a box of farfalle. Unfortunately, this outfit missed the mark and drew some parallels to a certain poison-spitting dinosaur.
CELEBRITIES
People

Tyra Banks Channels Britney Spears in Two of the Pop Star's Iconic Ensembles on DWTS

Tyra Banks got into the spirit of the evening on Dancing with the Stars on Monday night, which honored pop star Britney Spears. The supermodel, 47, wowed in two looks paying homage to two different and iconic moments in Spears' career –– one from her first single, "...Baby One More Time," and the other from her 2001 VMA performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" during which she handled a live snake.
MUSIC
KHQ Right Now

Tyra Banks defends herself from Dancing With The Stars backlash

Tyra Banks has hit out at haters who have been less-than complimentary over her 'Dancing With The Stars' stint. The former 'American's Next Top Model' judge took over from previous hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Adnrews following their departure in 2020, and she's been back at the helm as the programme returned for its 30th season last month.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tyra Banks on Dancing With The Stars: Everything you need to know about the host

Tyra Banks will return as the host of Dancing With The Stars for the show’s 30th season.The model and TV personality took over from co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last year for season 29, also serving as an executive producer on the programme.Banks started modeling at the age of 15; by the 1990s, she had become a supermodel, working with brands such as Victoria’s Secret and CoverGirl.She has made history as the first female model to appear on the cover of GQ magazine, as well as the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Tyra Banks had the most confident response to critics who mocked 'DWTS' dress

Tyra Banks knows that many "Dancing with the Stars" fans were quick to mock the flashy dress she wore on this week's episode, but the TV host frankly doesn't care. In an interview Wednesday on "The Late Late Show" with James Corden, the supermodel laughed off viewers' jokes after she rocked a larger-than-life gown that many compared to something out of "Jurassic Park."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy