New Court in Central NY Aims to Fight Drug Overdoses

By Ryan Tarinelli
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA city in central New York has a new court for people with a high risk of overdosing on drugs, the state Unified Court System has announced. The specialized part in Auburn city court is aimed at steering defendants to support services and treatment. The new part, dubbed the Auburn Intervention Court, will take a wide range of cases—from probation violations and misdemeanors to felonies—that come from Auburn city court and other courts.

