23 Latinx-Owned Beauty Brands That Beauty Editors Love

Although the French might be synonymous with the beauty business, Latinx founders are launching brands more than ever before, and have quickly established a notable place in the industry. That’s great news for representation, but as always for consumers, it can be tough to know where to begin searching for that next must-have brand. Luckily, a few Latinx beauty editors were kind enough to share their favorite Latinx-owned beauty brands with TZR. Some of these companies have been around for quite some time now (see: Beautyblender), while others, like Lunar Magic Beauty, are just getting their foot in the industry.