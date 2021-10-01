FCCC Students Participate In Drug Free Clubs Of America

Over 40 students, staff, faculty and family members participated in the Walk to End ALZ on Sept. 12 with the IC Gerontology Warriors Team. Our team was started last spring with students enrolled in the course, Memory and the Aging Brain. The students actively raised funds and created an educational exchange on campus by creating posters and yard signs. The students did a mini-walk on campus in May for their final project, and each student took on the mission of educating and informing others about brain changes with aging. This fall other students expressed interest in joining the cause, so we re-instated our team and took on the challenge to support our community. We decorated the IC campus with flyers, Alzheimer’s flowers and flags and walked with over 500 individuals at Tompkins-Cortland Community College. We are happy to report that the IC GERO WARRIORS are the TOP fundraising team, bringing in over $4,000!

