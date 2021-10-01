FCCC Students Participate In Drug Free Clubs Of America
This is the fourth year Four County Career Center is participating in Drug Free Clubs of America which was created to help students make wise choices. As the school works to prepare the workforce of the four county area, the issue of being drug-free is especially relevant to us and the employers in the area. The Career Center is teamed up with Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital for all of the drug testing.thevillagereporter.com
