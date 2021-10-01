Central District of California Mandates Vaccines for All Judges, Staff
All judges and court staff in the Central District of California must prove they’ve been vaccinated by Oct. 15 under an order issued Friday by Chief Judge Philip Gutierrez. Future employees must attest they’ve been fully vaccinated within a week of starting work. It’s the only vaccine mandate so far in California’s federal courts. Similar mandates are in place in federal courts in New York, Maryland, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia and Florida.www.law.com
