Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Given that we got to see NCIS and other shows premiere, it makes sense for the Reagans to do the same … right?. Well, here is where we have to turn into the bearer of bad news. There is, unfortunately, no new episode of the crime procedural on the air this week. The show is slated to premiere on October 1, and in its place CBS has scheduled a three-hour block of unscripted programming lead off by Big Brother.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO