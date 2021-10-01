How Mountain Dew Fans Really Feel About Its 2021 VooDEW Mystery Flavor
It's that time of year again — time for the 2021 Mountain Dew VooDEW mystery flavor to be released. For the third year in a row, the popular, sweet, fizzy soda brand has released its spooky and seasonal mystery flavor for fans everywhere to taste and wager guesses on what the inspiration for the flavor could be. Previous years have included Candy Corn and Fruity Candy Explosion, and Dew-ers seem eager to find out what this year's flavor is.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0