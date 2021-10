The Old Farmers Almanac is out for the 2021-22 and is calling for a cold winter in this area. Cold and snowy is in the cards for the northern Mid Atlantic Corridor with less snowfall but cold temperatures for our area. The Almanac forecasts the coldest periods to be in early, mid, and late December, mid-January and mid March. The snowiest periods will occur in mid to late December, mid January and early February with areas north of here receiving the most snow. April and May are forecast to be warmer than normal and summer will be hotter and drier than normal with heat waves coming in mid-June and early to mid July and into early August. September and October call for near normal temperatures and above average rain.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO