Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are the two biggest stars on one of the most popular sports teams in the world, and they are looking for a new way to profit together. Prescott and Elliott recently filed a joint trademark application for “214,” which is a combination of their two jersey numbers (No. 21 for Elliott and No. 4 for Prescott). The number also happens to be the area code for Dallas, Texas.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO