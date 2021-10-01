CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry College to host five major cross country events

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 4 days ago
NEWBERRY — Jimmy Stephens, Newberry College’s head cross country coach, announced that not only will the program host its second ever home meet on October 2, but “The Farm” will also host five other major cross country meets with state, regional and national implications at both the youth and high school level.

After the course debuted last year when it hosted the program’s first ever home meet, it was met with acclaim and has turned into a destination course. Upon seeing the response to the course, Stephens decided to branch outside of the collegiate running scene and went after the USA Track and Field South Carolina Junior Olympic Cross Country Championship and landed it for the 2020 season. As was with the collegiate meet, the USATF meet was a success.

For 2021, Stephens decided the USATF State Cross Country Championships was not enough and bid to host the USATF Regional Championship and was awarded the right to host the meet in late November alongside hosting the USATF state meet earlier that month. Stephens was not finished there, he also landed three of the biggest high school events in the state, landing the Bob Jenkins Coaches’ Classic, State Qualifier events for the SCHSL South Carolina State Cross Country Championships and the South Carolina Homeschool State Championship.

“We have a great venue and want to share it with our sport and help grow participation in the sport of cross country throughout the state and region,” Stephens said. “It is also great for the Newberry Community as these events will bring in thousands of visitors to Newberry from all across the southeast. It is also a great opportunity to expose visitors to Newberry College and all we have to offer.”

Tentative Meet Schedule for “The Farm”:

• October 2, Run the Berry College XC Invitational.

• October 9, Bob Jenkins SCTCCA Coaches Classic.

• October 23, South Carolina Homeschool State Championship.

• November 5-6, S.C. State Qualifier.

• November 6, USATF/SC Junior Olympic Championship.

• November 20, USATF Region III Junior Olympic Championship.

