Well well...our brave, play to the whistle knee biters have gone down again. This time to Chicago, one of the worst teams in the league. Possibly the one other team as bad as the Lions and one of the best chances for the Detroit pussycats to actually win a game. But sadly, no. Kind of strange since people on this board have assured me the Lions have the #1 offensive line in the NFL and Dan Campbell reminds them of Bill Parcells. Oh and this team look so good Barry Sanders is excited and we have Penei Sewell the greatest lineman who ever lived.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO