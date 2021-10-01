International Travel Is Returning to Australia for the First Time in 18 Months
Hide your espresso martinis, everyone. Fully vaccinated Australians will soon be able to travel out of the country for the first time in 18-months. Australia has had some of the most strict border rules since the pandemic began last March. Tourists and foreigners haven't been allowed to enter the country freely, and Australian's haven't been allowed to leave the country without a detailed quarantine process.www.thrillist.com
