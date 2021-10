ORLANDO, Fla. - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing the removal of 23 species from the Endangered Species Act (ESA) due to extinction. In a news release, the agency said "the purpose of the ESA is to protect and recover imperiled species and the ecosystems upon which they depend. For the species proposed for delisting today, the protections of the ESA came too late, with most either extinct, functionally extinct, or in steep decline at the timing of listing."

