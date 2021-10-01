CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pandemic hurt diversity efforts in tax and accounting

By Michael Cohn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccountants of color and women took on increased workloads at firms during the COVID-19 pandemic, but didn’t necessarily see their careers advance, according to a new study. For the study, Thomson Reuters Tax & Accounting and the PrimeGlobal accounting firm association polled more than 300 tax and accounting professionals from various countries and backgrounds in June and found that a 54% majority of accountants of color reported increased work hours, compared to 46% of their white peers. Meanwhile, 41% of accountants of color took on more responsibility without additional pay compared to 30% of mostly white accountants.

