Pandemic hurt diversity efforts in tax and accounting

Any type of unreimbursed long-term care expense, be it for a mental or physical impairment, can completely ruin a client’s personal and retirement plans. The arrangements that clients have made beforehand will determine the quality of their and their family’s life going forward. While no one wants to think about or make arrangements for these types of unfortunate situations, the fact remains that a growing percentage of our population is affected by some sort of impairment. Approximately 10 million Americans have some form of dementia, while another 2 million new cases are reported annually. A majority of individuals over the age of 80 are diagnosed with some form of dementia. This is in addition to the countless individuals who just face old age and have serious medical conditions. The question becomes to what extent, and to what degree, will their personal and retirement funds have to be used to care for them?

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO