CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

‘Medical freedom’ protest held outside Spartanburg Regional Medical Center

By Melanie Palmer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xt5Xw_0cEQPBRl00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, that’s what people gathered outside of the Spartanburg Regional Hospital Friday afternoon about, despite no mandate currently being in place.

Chants, honks and signs, all coming from a group of people with shared beliefs. Some of them were healthcare workers like Ashley Bright.

“My body, my choice or is that only circumstantial? Pro-choice,” Ashley Bright said, a Certified Medical Assistant with Spartanburg Regional.

She and her colleague are opposing the idea of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“There is not enough science, data behind it. It was just one of those trials, I think the trial is us,” Certified Medical Assistant, Tesa Pacolli told 7 News.

Same goes for Dr. Robert Jackson. He told us, his concerns go beyond the vaccine and are what he calls, patient/doctor interference.

“There are doctors employed by the hospital that want to prescribe hydroxychloroquine, and ivermectin and other medications for the treatment of COVID-19. The hospital has a protocol that excludes those medications,” said Dr. Robert Jackson with Spartanburg Regional.

Martin Farwell doesn’t work for the healthcare system. But he told us, he doesn’t like the way things are going.

“My father fought in World War II, I served two tours in the United States Marine Corps. I didn’t do that to become compliant to a dictator-type attitude,” said Upstate Resident, Martin Farwell.

The medical staff brandishing signs in their scrubs told us, if a mandate comes down, they plan to quit.

A spokesperson with Spartanburg Regional Healthcare sent us the following statement in response to the protest:

“Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System encourages all eligible residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization from the virus.

At this time, Spartanburg Regional has not made taking the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for providers and associates, but it is strongly encouraged. Spartanburg Regional’s top priority is the safety and wellness of our patients, our associates and our community.

Our clinical team remains focused on providing exceptional patient care, even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. Spartanburg Regional will comply with any federal regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccination for healthcare workers.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Prisma Health Kidney Transplant program to begin this Fall

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health’s new kidney transplant program has received approval and transplants are expected to begin this Fall. Prisma Health’s new kidney transplant program at Greenville Memorial Hospital received approval to perform kidney transplants by the United Network for Organ Sharing. The Prisma Health Transplant Center, which is expected to see its […]
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Society
Spartanburg, SC
Health
WSPA 7News

BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation awards $683,980 to Upstate charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Charities, Inc. announced that it will award a total of $683,980 in funds to the charity beneficiaries of the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation. Since 2001, the tournament has awarded more than $14.3 million to support the philanthropic missions of non-profit organizations in Upstate South Carolina. […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

S.C. school officials warn students of criminal charges for ‘Slap a Teacher’ TikTok challenge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A new destructive TikTok challenge is circulating online causing schools across the nation and in South Carolina to remain on high alert. During the month of September, it was the ‘Devious Licks’ bathroom challenge, where students were encouraged to film themselves vandalizing school bathrooms and posting the videos to TikTok. But […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Protest Riot#Certified Medical#Marine Corps#Upstate Resident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

305
Followers
201
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy