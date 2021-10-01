CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spartanburg, SC

Man wanted after firing shot in downtown Spartanburg now in custody

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8btP_0cEQOsiB00

UPDATE (10/3) – Alexander Murphy turned himself in and is now in custody, the Spartanburg Police Department said. Murphy is charged with Assault and Battery, Pointing and Presenting, Unlawful Carry, and Breach of Peace.

This is a 7NEWS update. The previous story can be seen below:

SPARTANBURG , S.C. (WSPA) – A man is wanted after firing a shot in downtown Spartanburg Monday afternoon.

We previously reported that Spartanburg Police responded at 4:00 p.m. on Monday to the intersection of Saint John Street and North Liberty Street in reference to a shots fired call.

The investigation revealed that a pedestrian and a driver of a vehicle became engaged in a brief disagreement near the crosswalk.

Police said Alexander James Murphy pulled out a gun and fired it once in the air. Murphy then pointed the gun towards the driver then ran away.

The incident resulted in a brief lockdown of the George Dean Johnson School Business (USC Upstate Downtown Campus).

Murphy is wanted for assault and battery, pointing and presenting, unlawful carry and breach of peace.

Anyone with information about Murphy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash Monday evening, according to Greenville Police. The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Laurens Road near Rector Street. Witnesses told police the vehicle was a grey sedan, possibly a Honda. According to the coroner’s office, the...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Drowning victim identified in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner has identified the victim of drowning in a pond in Easley. According to the ACC, a body was found in a small residential pond at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 10 on Quail Trail. Charles Jeffery Shockley, 56, of Easley was identified...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Murphy#Crime Stoppers#Spartanburg Police#Crimesc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

955
Followers
407
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy