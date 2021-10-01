CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer

By
Gareth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking forward to playing the full game. Here is the launch trailer to enjoy. Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today released the official Back 4 Blood Launch Trailer celebrating the upcoming release of the dynamic first-person co-op shooter. The new video follows the spirited zombie slaying crew of Cleaners as they fight back against the infected, unrelenting horde known as the Ridden, in an effort to reclaim the world for mankind. In addition to the high intensity cooperative campaign, the trailer also shows off the head-to-head, competitive PvP (player vs. player) Swarm mode, which allows teams to swap between playing as the Cleaners or the Ridden.

