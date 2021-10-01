CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Darrisaw Time

By K. Joudry
The final injury report contains more good news. Christian Darrisaw was a full participant throughout the week. He enters the game without an injury designation. Does this mean he’s 100% certain to start on Sunday? By no means. Heck, he might not even dress. Being healthy doesn’t mean getting to play. However, it does mean that Darrisaw is basically back from injury.

