Marilee Cronin grew up near La Crosse, and she always wondered what the origin of the Chicken Q was. So she asked WPR's WHYsconsin that very question. A Chicken Q is a name for a charcoal chicken dinner sold as part of a fundraiser. But the name is really only known regionally in the La Crosse area — places like Tomah, Black River Falls and Prairie du Chien. They are also popular among nonprofit groups like fire departments in Trempealeau County, north of La Crosse.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO